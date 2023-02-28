His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, witnessed, on Tuesday, the graduation ceremony of the twenty-third session of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Maritime College, which took place in the field of the college in Al Taweelah district in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness congratulated the graduates, wishing them all success in the beginning of a new stage. They move to it to continue their efforts in serving the country and work to raise its status, by joining the ranks of the valiant armed forces.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, confirmed that the statement of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College has presented over the past decades men who have carried with all sincerity, loyalty and dedication the responsibility of defending the capabilities of the homeland, and competing in raising his name and banner high in all fields, setting the most wonderful examples of loyalty and belonging to the UAE and its wise leadership. And affirming the UAE’s permanent alignment on the side of truth and justice and its initiative to help everyone who needs a helping hand at all times.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, and His Excellency Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, along with a number of commanders and senior officers of the armed forces, police and military attachés. In the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries with the state and parents of graduates.

The celebration began with the arrival of the patron of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where the national anthem was played, followed by the passage of the graduates’ column in front of the main podium in a military parade that highlighted the graduates’ physical fitness, discipline, and training and military skills.

Staff Brigadier General Saeed Salem Al Qaidi, Commander of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College, delivered a speech on this occasion in which he thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his sponsorship and attendance at the graduation ceremony of a group of youth from the nation at the Naval College, which is an academic edifice for the preparation of Training and qualifying young national cadres who are capable of science, knowledge and self-confidence to carry out their duties within the ranks of our valiant armed forces to the fullest.

He said: “The Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College has assumed a prominent role to keep pace with the contemporary renaissance that the UAE is experiencing and the development its military institutions are witnessing in terms of organization, training and armament, so that it remains, through its educational and training system, and its fulfillment of all academic and military quality standards, a unique model and platform.” sustainable to manufacture national energies and qualified marine military competencies.

He added: “Today we are witnessing the birth of a new generation joining those who preceded them from the men of the Armed Forces in the field of glory and dignity. We share their joy and congratulate the homeland for their graduation, and we encourage them to be for the benevolent homeland wealth and righteous children, preserving their oath and loyal to their homeland and their president.”

The College Commander raised the highest verses of thanks and gratitude to the leadership of the UAE for its care and interest in the affairs of the armed forces, and for supporting the success of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the first participants in the session and congratulated them on their educational and training achievement and their attainment of the first ranks, wishing them continuous excellence and success and employing their capabilities and creative energies in serving the country and raising its status.

The graduates took an oath before His Highness, the sponsor of the ceremony and the attendees, to preserve the sovereignty of the UAE and to be loyal to its President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to obey all orders issued by their superiors on land, sea and air, covenanting with God Almighty that they would provide With their souls and blood, they defend the homeland and defend the gains, independence and security of our beloved country.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, witnessed the ceremony of handing over and receiving the flag from the 23rd to the 24th session, after which memorial photos were taken of His Highness with the graduates, whom His Highness blessed for their transition to a new stage in their career by joining the ranks of the UAE Armed Forces, calling on His Highness the graduates to maintain their high readiness for defense For the homeland and preserving its achievements, so that the UAE remains proud and lofty at all times.