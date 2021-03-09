His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the twenty-first session of the graduates of the Rashid bin Saeed Maritime College, which took place at the College Square in Al Taweelah area on the road between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces And a number of senior officers.

The celebration began upon the arrival of the patron of the ceremony with the national anthem, then verses from the Holy Quran, after which the queue of graduates passed in front of the main podium in the form of a military parade, reflecting the physical fitness of the graduates, their discipline, and their training and military skills, and they swore to be loyal to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. Allah “are bound by the orders issued to them by their presidents and those who have pledged to God Almighty to defend the sovereignty and independence of the UAE and defend its national gains and territorial integrity on land, air and sea.

In his speech on the occasion, the college’s commander saluted His Highness the patron of the ceremony and the attendees, noting that the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College is witnessing a tangible development in organization and training and keeping pace with everything new in the field of marine military science to keep abreast with the development of our valiant armed forces in various fields and academic and military sciences. Modern.

Brigadier General Saeed Salem Al-Qaidi affirmed that our wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him” is always keen to provide all means of development, learning and training for the sectors and members of our armed forces through specialized military colleges and institutes. It was established by the wise leadership since the era of the great late Sheikh Zayed, founder of our modern state, “may God rest his soul.”

He thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for their constant support for our valiant armed forces and their personal follow-up on the path of their development to reach them. The ranks of the global armies are leaders, individuals, armaments, training and education, may God bless them and guide them on the path of serving the dear homeland and elevating it.

At the end of his speech, he congratulated the graduates and called them to set an example for their brothers who would follow in their footsteps in morals, sincerity, loyalty to the country and its generous leadership, and to assume their responsibilities with efficiency, self-confidence and faith in God Almighty.

Following the faculty leader’s speech, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, honored the seven outstanding students and congratulated them on their educational and training achievement and their first ranks, wishing them and their colleagues success in their career and performing their duties successfully and excellently.

After that, His Highness witnessed the ceremony of handing over and receiving the flag from session 21 to session 22 accompanied by the department, then the leader of the queue patron asked permission to leave and the graduates left the field of celebration in the form of a military parade that won the admiration and applause of the attendees.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took memorial photos with the graduates, next to him the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the Commander of the College and a number of senior officers, amid the joy of the graduates who were congratulated by the patron of the ceremony on their graduation and successful passing of the teaching and training phase, assuring them that their wise leadership is keen on all Striving to build and excel the human being in the various sites and fields of national work so that our beloved country remains at the forefront of developed countries and is proud of its sons and daughters who innovate in their fields of work and have the noble national and human values ​​that reflect their Arab and Islamic identity.





