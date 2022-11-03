His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended this evening the reception hosted by Ahmed Jaber bin Abdullah Al-Harbi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Saeed to the daughter of Youssef Khalifa bin Hammad.

The ceremony, which was held at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai, was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of a number of dignitaries, notables of the country and the family and relatives of the newlyweds.

Their Highnesses congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy married life, praying to the Almighty God to perpetuate our state and people with security, happiness and stability.