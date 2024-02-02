His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, attended the luncheon hosted by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Al Gergawi, in the Al Khawaneej area, on the occasion of the return of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, from his medical trip. out of country.

The banquet was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Authority. Civil Aviation, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, along with a number of senior officials in Dubai.