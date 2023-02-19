His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the updated system for government excellence programs in Dubai.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “We have approved the updated system of government excellence programs in Dubai with innovative and new standards that focus on social impact, readiness for the future and the development of local competencies…”.

His Highness added: “Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision represented the basis for excellence in Dubai, and today, guided by that vision, we are moving towards new standards and broader horizons of innovation and preparation for tomorrow.”