His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the updated system for government excellence, which is led by the Dubai Program for Government Excellence, affiliated to the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, in line with the system of excellence at the federal level, with the aim of moving various government agencies to a stage A new stage of excellence based on innovative foundations and standards that enhance Dubai’s global leadership in quality of life and community well-being, and consolidate its position at the forefront of cities for living and working in the world.

His Highness said, “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, drew the horizon and set the path for government action that races in excellence with the customer’s imagination, develops its services to anticipate needs, and links success with excellence and the extent of customer happiness, not accomplish the tasks.”

His Highness added, “The world is changing rapidly.. Yesterday, its governments met at their annual summit in Dubai to anticipate the future with its opportunities and challenges. We in Dubai are determined to remain the fastest horse in the race for the future, and with the updated system of government excellence, we continue to upgrade our government work environment by enhancing evaluation methods after the new mechanisms that we launched to develop and accelerate services in Dubai.

His Highness continued by saying: “The secret of the department’s success lies in its ability to measure its activities effectively and accurately. The new system, in connection with the various agencies responsible for collecting data on performance, economic and social impact, and return on investment in human capital, will not only provide a vital tool that allows data-supported decision-making, but will also be a quantum leap at the global level in assessing governments for the extent of excellence in their performance and a new model for Dubai to offer for work. integrated government.

And His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum considered that the new system is the fruit of the “one team spirit”, according to which the various government agencies in Dubai work, and which participated in updating performance indicators and setting new targets and standards, and His Highness stressed that the contribution of the agencies confirms the transformation of Excellence is an institutional culture through which all entities are keen to improve their services and aspirations.

His Highness added, “We directed the Dubai Government Excellence Program to follow up on the application of the principles of the updated system of government excellence, and to disseminate its standards and targets to achieve aspirations and achieve leadership in various fields and at all levels, and to enhance the readiness of the Dubai government for the future,” stressing His Highness that “the government work system in Dubai is progressing steadily In achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, for the future, reaching the highest levels of performance efficiency and government excellence with international standards.

In a post he posted yesterday on Twitter, His Highness noted this vision, stressing that it is the basis of excellence in Dubai.

In his post, His Highness said: “We have adopted the updated system of government excellence programs in Dubai with innovative and new standards that focus on social impact, readiness for the future, and the development of local competencies. The vision of Mohammed bin Rashid represented the basis for excellence in Dubai, and today, guided by that vision, we are moving towards new standards and broader horizons of innovation and readiness. for tomorrow.”

Government Excellence System

The system consists of three main axes, the first of which is the “vision”, in which updates focused on strengthening the role of the leadership team in guiding the government entity to achieve the best results through an institutional culture based on development, innovation and readiness for the future, with the inclusion of the standard of corporate governance and risk management, in addition to an indicator Dubai Future Readiness Award, which was recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation, and its results will be approved to honor the government agencies most ready for the future.

As for the second axis, “distinctive value”, the updates focused on the integration of government standards and services in which the entity adds value to its customers and society through a new main criterion called “societal value”, in addition to adding the “partnership” criterion with a focus on documenting the foundations of partnership with the sector. The private sector and taking care of human capital by adding the requirements of future jobs with the aim of preparing, raising and rehabilitating the skills and capabilities of human competencies.

The third axis, “Development Enablers”, witnessed the inclusion of a new standard for digital empowerment in government agencies through institutional internal systems for data management and institutional learning. It gives it advanced positions in competitiveness and global leadership.

Central government agencies contribute to measuring the main indicators of the government excellence system in Dubai, and they include the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, the Financial Control Authority, the Department of Finance, the Department of Legal Affairs of the Government of Dubai, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee, the Dubai Digital Authority, and the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai.

These entities contribute to defining the requirements of the main standards of the system, as well as measuring and providing the results of the central performance indicators of the government agencies of the program so that they are included in the results of the evaluation of government agencies.

The updates that were launched also include the criteria and mechanisms for evaluating the government excellence system, the elite model in Dubai, as well as the criteria for the Dubai Medals for Government Excellence, the changing categories, in addition to the timing of the next evaluation cycle 2024.

An international experience

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Head of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, Abdullah Al Basti, affirmed that «the march of excellence in government performance in Dubai, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for more than 25 years, has achieved unprecedented successes. And with the constant follow-up and diligent guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this march has become an inspiring model for cities around the world keen to develop distinguished experiences that reflect positively on the future of their societies.

He continued by saying, “The updated government excellence system keeps pace with the development witnessed by government work mechanisms, starting with the policy (360 services) and the future readiness index, so that the approved advanced performance monitoring indicators are integrated with the qualitative progress in services and ways to provide them.”

Al-Basti indicated that the updated government excellence system will be a fundamental pillar in consolidating the concepts of institutional agility, effective partnership between the government sector and the private sector, and the concept of integrated proactive government services that rely on the latest digital technologies. The requirements for excellence for the post-COVID-19 phase and readiness for the future are taken into consideration.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

“Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision drew the horizon and set the path with government work that rivals the imagination of dealers in its excellence.”

“The new system is the result of the (one team spirit) under which the various government agencies in Dubai operate.”

“The world is changing rapidly. We in Dubai are determined to remain the fastest horse in the future race.”

Continuous update

Dr. Hazaa Al-Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, said, “Dubai has established a global model in government excellence, and the success of its experience has become a standard and a global model to follow,” noting that the Dubai Government Excellence Program for more than a quarter of a century has contributed to achieving leadership in Through excellence and innovation, and relied on the continuous development and updating of the models, categories and standards of the Dubai government excellence and innovation system, in accordance with international best practices, and based on the priorities of the Dubai government.

He added, “The system axes and the standards they contain have been updated and reconfigured in line with the federal system of excellence, and enables government agencies to set their priorities in developing their business by applying best practices and the latest concepts of excellence applied by the world’s leading authorities in an easier and clearer way.”

Updates include criteria and categories of the Dubai Government Excellence Program for the 2024 evaluation cycle.



The updated system focuses on modern concepts of future jobs, talents and abilities.

Abdullah Al-Basti:

“The updated government excellence system keeps pace with the development witnessed by government work mechanisms, starting with the policy (360 services) and the future readiness index.”

3



New categories for honoring: the entity most ready for the future, the best entity for digital empowerment, and the best joint initiative.

3

The main axes of the updates: vision, development capabilities and distinctive value.