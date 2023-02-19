Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the updated system for government excellence, which is led by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, in line with the system of excellence at the federal level. With the aim of moving various government agencies to a new stage of excellence based on innovative foundations and standards that enhance Dubai’s global leadership in quality of life and community well-being, and consolidate its position at the forefront of cities for living and working in the world.

His Highness said: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, drew the horizon and set the path for government action that races in excellence with the customer’s imagination, develops its services to anticipate needs, and links success with excellence and the extent of customer happiness.” And not to get the job done.

His Highness added: “The world is changing rapidly.. Yesterday, its governments met at their annual summit in Dubai to anticipate the future with its opportunities and challenges. We in Dubai are determined to remain the fastest horse in the future race, and with the updated system of government excellence, we continue to upgrade our government work environment, by enhancing evaluation methods after the new mechanisms that we launched to develop and accelerate services in Dubai.

His Highness continued by saying: “The secret of the department’s success lies in its ability to measure its activities effectively and accurately. The new system, in connection with the various entities responsible for collecting data on performance, economic and social impact, and return on investment in human capital, will not only provide a vital tool that allows data-supported decision-making, but will also be a quantum leap at the global level in assessing governments for the extent of excellence in their performance and a new model for Dubai to offer for work. integrated government.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum considered that the new system is the fruit of the “one team spirit” under which the various government agencies in Dubai work, and which participated in updating performance indicators, setting new targets and standards.

His Highness stressed that the contribution of the entities confirms the transformation of excellence into an institutional culture through which all entities are keen to improve their services and aspirations.

His Highness added, “We directed the Dubai Government Excellence Program to follow up on the application of the principles of the updated system of government excellence, and to disseminate its standards and targets to achieve aspirations, achieve leadership in various fields and at all levels, and enhance the readiness of the Dubai government for the future,” stressing His Highness that the government work system in Dubai is progressing steadily. In realizing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, for the future, reaching the highest levels of performance efficiency and government excellence with international standards.

Government Excellence System

The system consists of three main axes, the first of which is the “vision”, in which updates focused on strengthening the role of the leadership team in guiding the government entity to achieve the best results through an institutional culture based on development, innovation and readiness for the future, with the inclusion of the standard of corporate governance and risk management, in addition to an indicator Dubai Future Readiness Award, which was recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation, and its results will be approved to honor government agencies that are most ready for the future. As for the second axis, “distinctive value”, the updates focused on the integration of all integrated government standards and services in which the entity adds value to its customers and society through a new main criterion called “societal value”, in addition to adding the “partnership” criterion with a focus on documenting the foundations of partnership. With the private sector and taking care of human capital by adding the requirements of future jobs with the aim of preparing, raising and rehabilitating the skills and capabilities of human competencies. As for the third axis, “Enablers of Development”, it witnessed the inclusion of a new standard for digital empowerment in government agencies through institutional internal systems for data management and institutional learning.

An international experience

His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, affirmed that the process of excellence in government performance in Dubai, which is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, since For more than 25 years, it has achieved unprecedented successes, and with the continuous follow-up and diligent guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, this journey has become an inspiring model for cities around the world keen to develop distinguished experiences that reflect positively on the future of their societies. .

His Excellency continued by saying: “The updated government excellence system keeps pace with the development witnessed by government work mechanisms, starting with the policy (360 services) and the future readiness index, so that the approved advanced performance monitoring indicators are integrated with the qualitative progress in services and ways to provide them.”

Al-Basti indicated that the updated government excellence system will be a fundamental pillar in consolidating the concepts of institutional agility, effective partnership between the government sector and the private sector, and the concept of integrated proactive government services that rely on the latest digital technologies, in addition to taking into account the excellence requirements for the post-COVID-19 stage. And readiness for the future.

Continuous update

For his part, Dr. Hazaa Al-Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, said: “Dubai has established a global model in government excellence, and the success of its experience has become a standard and a global model to follow.” Noting that the Dubai Government Excellence Program for more than a quarter of a century has contributed to achieving leadership. Through excellence and innovation.