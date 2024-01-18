Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the results of a study on the happiness of customers, employees and secret shoppers in government agencies in Dubai for the year 2023.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “As is customary on January 18 of every year, today I approved the results of the study of customer happiness, employees and secret shoppers in government agencies in Dubai for the year 2023.”

His Highness continued, saying: “I am proud of the results recorded;

93% average happiness index for those dealing with the Dubai government

88% average happiness index of Dubai government employees

94.8% average daily secret shopper index





We also congratulate the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and the team of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai for topping the customer happiness and employee happiness indicators, and we affirm that the happiness of every customer and government employee will always remain among Dubai’s priorities to consolidate its position as the best global destination for living and working.”