In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the first Executive Council meeting with its new formation, and His Highness approved Launching the new identity of the Dubai government, and allocating 40 billion dirhams within the “Dubai Partnership Portfolio”, the affordable housing policy in Dubai, and the “Sandbox Dubai” project to enable promising projects.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appreciated the efforts of the previous members in strengthening Dubai’s position globally, and welcomed the new members, stressing that the new formation of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai establishes a promising era of opportunities for Dubai, and expands to include vital sectors active in designing the future of the emirate, saying His Highness “The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, with its new formation, will continue its role as a driver and catalyst to create the greatest positive impact on Dubai’s present and future. It leads the government work system, ensures sustainable development, achieves community well-being, and enhances Dubai’s leading position globally.”

The meeting, which was held yesterday at the Emirates Towers, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.

The new identity of the Dubai government

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum adopted the new identity of the Dubai government, and His Highness said: “The Dubai government has a distinct and unique imprint of trust locally and globally… a government that is constantly renewed under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE.” Dubai, may God protect him, and within the framework of his vision for a future in which he wants Dubai to be a leader at various levels and in all fields.. The government’s identity was inspired by this ambitious vision that created Dubai’s success story, and made it a model that many governments in the world seek to replicate and benefit from in building… And developing its capabilities…an identity that stems from the authenticity of our culture, the long history of our history, and our never-ending pursuit of first place.”

His Highness added: “We adopted the old Dubai logo to be a new identity for the Dubai government. This logo witnessed the development of Dubai and the vision of its leadership. The logo was developed to suit our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a city for the future, and we directed the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai to coordinate the use of the new logo in all government agencies.”

His Highness continued: “The identity of the Dubai government comes as part of an integrated system, which begins with the work team that spares no effort in serving people, making them happy, and exceeding their aspirations for what is better… one team that adopts competence and leadership as a work culture and an approach that does not deviate from it… a team that is proud of its role in “Dubai’s success, distinction, and topping global competitiveness indicators have become the preferred destination for living and working, and the quality of life translates opportunities into successes and ambitions into achievements.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, directed the General Secretariat of the Council to supervise the start of the immediate implementation of the new identity by all government agencies in Dubai, as the government identity merges originality with the future, and aims to highlight the role of all agencies under the umbrella of the Dubai government in a unified manner that reflects their affiliation while preserving At the same time, we must maintain the privacy of each of them by maintaining their own logos in a way that achieves integration of efforts between them.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today I chaired the first meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai with its new formation… a new beginning for the Council in leading the government work system and the beginning of a new phase to enhance Dubai’s global leadership. During the meeting, we approved the Dubai Portfolio projects for partnership with the private sector worth 40 billion dirhams for the years 2024-2026, and we also approved the affordable housing policy in Dubai and the (Sandbox Dubai) project, which aims in its first phase to enable more than 100 promising and innovative projects.

Activate the use of the new identity

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council will ensure that the use of the new identity is activated in all government agencies within a period of six months. The General Secretariat will also issue a guide on the mechanisms for using the new identity.

Partnership with the private sector

The Executive Council approved the allocation of the Dubai Portfolio for Partnership with the Private Sector in the amount of 40 billion dirhams for the years 2024-2026, distributed among 39 projects in vital and priority sectors for the next stage, including: infrastructure, housing, health, culture and arts.

The portfolio, whose performance is supervised by the Department of Finance through the Dubai Digital Platform for Managing Partnership Projects between the Government and Private Sectors, supports several goals within the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, including increasing government spending to 700 billion dirhams, increasing the volume of private sector investments in development projects to one trillion dirhams, and increasing… Foreign direct investment to 650 billion dirhams until 2033.

Since its launch in 2021, the portfolio has witnessed an expansion in the value and number of partnership projects between the Dubai government and private sector companies, with more than 30 vital projects in the infrastructure, public transportation and urban development sectors, with a value of more than 25 billion dirhams, which enhances the partnership approach that… Private sector companies are distinguished by being the strategic partner for various development projects in the emirate.

Affordable housing policy

The Executive Council also approved the affordable housing policy in Dubai, which is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, by planning and developing vibrant and healthy communities in order to focus development in urban centers that contribute to supporting economic sectors, diversifying job opportunities, and providing housing needs and services.

The policy supports providing the future housing needs of residents of different income levels, and providing various options for suitable housing in accordance with approved standards and criteria, in order to facilitate access to the city center and ensure the availability of logistical services. The affordable housing policy also facilitates the development of new labor housing near their workplaces, and thus the policy raises the quality of appropriate facilities and services in various regions to meet the needs of various segments of society.

The affordable housing policy is in line with Dubai's keenness to enhance its global position as a destination for opportunities and as a destination that welcomes everyone. The policy also serves to upgrade Dubai's urban areas, improve the efficiency of using its resources, and develop vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities.

The implementation of the policy comes through a roadmap in which efforts cooperate and integrate between a number of entities, namely: Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Land Department, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

“Sandbox Dubai” project

The Executive Council approved the “Dubai Sandbox” project to support innovative experiments and promising projects launched in Dubai, and to support government agencies in enacting legislation that keeps pace with future changes. The project includes four main support axes to empower companies and enhance the attractiveness of the environment for establishing and doing business in Dubai, which are: economic impact, strategic impact, innovation index, and applicability in an enabling experimental environment such as Dubai.

The project, which comes in cooperation between the Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Future Foundation, aims to unify the efforts of experimental laboratories and their governance, and formulate a regulatory framework for innovation and a unified window to serve innovators.

The “Sandbox” project enhances the speed of growth and expansion of emerging projects from Dubai, and also facilitates the establishment of independent experimental laboratory projects, through formulating and implementing the experimental regulatory policy guide, sharing joint learning experiences, and pooling the experiences of regulatory experimental laboratories in an organized framework to update and develop procedures. It is expected to contribute to enhancing the culture of entrepreneurship and supporting emerging projects, especially in the technological sector and the new economy, so that it increases the opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators to obtain the necessary financing.

The project falls within the first package of 100 transformational projects of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and supports doubling the size of the emirate’s economy over the next decade and making it among the top three economic cities in the world, by qualifying emerging projects and promising companies to test and market new products and technologies to empower entrepreneurs and provide capabilities to compete with them. In the local and global market, as well as making Dubai a major center for incubating innovations, and enhancing the emirate’s position in the sectors of artificial intelligence, real estate technology, health care, and environmental technology aimed at reducing emissions and accelerating the achievement of climate neutrality.

