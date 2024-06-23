Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, approved the launch of the new version of the “Dubai Future Solutions” initiative, under the supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Future Foundation. Culture and Arts in Dubai, to support, develop and implement innovative projects within the initiative, which aim to serve humanity from Dubai.

The launch of the new version of the initiative comes as a unification of efforts and a culmination of the achievements achieved by “Innovations for Humanity” over the past nine years, and its role in supporting innovation and harnessing it to serve societies, by providing the opportunity for talented people, designers and researchers with innovative ideas and solutions from around the world to participate with their projects and experimental ideas, within Challenges presented by the initiative annually, to honor the distinguished among them and employ their projects to serve humanity, as the initiative aims to build 100 prototypes and innovative solutions annually.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Hussain Sajwani – Damac Charitable Foundation to be a strategic partner for this initiative by allocating 100 million dirhams. The agreement was signed by the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, and the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Damac Group, Hussein Sajwani.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the initiative will provide an integrated platform for international universities, academic researchers and students working on designing future solutions in Dubai, and will constitute a new step in the process of achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE. The Cabinet and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai a center for global innovation and an incubator for the best minds, talents and creative ideas in various sectors of the future.

His Highness said: “Our goal with the (Dubai Future Solutions) initiative is to create a platform that provides the opportunity for everyone around the world to participate in creating impact, by attracting unique innovations, projects and experimental ideas, with the participation of major universities and international institutions, and transforming them into achievements that serve societies and make a difference in designing and creating the future. We also thank Brother Hussein Sajwani for his support of innovation and future technology initiatives in Dubai.”

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum constitute a new incentive to support the process of innovation and entrepreneurship, design the future and empower people, enhance international cooperation and partnerships, and accelerate the development of new technologies and innovations. .

Her Highness added: “We will work to achieve these goals by strengthening qualitative partnerships between various government and private agencies, international universities, and academic, cultural, technological and creative institutions to highlight many future ideas and innovations that have a positive impact on society and transform them into achievements that serve humanity.”

The Dubai Future Foundation will cooperate with the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Charitable Foundation, under the supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to build a global system to enhance cooperation with academic circles, students, laboratories and emerging companies, and the brightest minds and innovators from all countries of the world, and attract the best. Innovations and technologies from various parts of the world to Dubai, and providing the opportunity for innovators to showcase their skills and innovations aimed at making a positive change in the lives of communities, finding solutions to the most prominent current and future challenges, and providing the support required to transform their experimental projects into successful emerging companies.

Innovators and emerging companies will be supported in various future sectors, in a way that contributes to creating new jobs, business opportunities, investments and markets, in addition to encouraging and supporting them to register patents for their innovations, converting the projects and ideas participating in the initiative into companies, providing investment options for innovators, and supporting existing companies to expand their activities. From Dubai to the region and the world. The implementation of these future goals will be supported in cooperation with the Dubai International Financial Center and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The announcement comes as a continuation of the success achieved by the “Innovations for Humanity” initiative (an initiative of the Art Dubai Group), which was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, over the past nine years, and its role in highlighting hundreds of innovative projects that were selected from among… More than 10,000 applications for participation were submitted by students from more than 700 international universities.

“Innovations for Humanity” continued its journey with the support of the founding partners: the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Dubai International Financial Center, and “ARM”. Holding, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which witnessed, during the past year, the participation of more than 2,800 projects, in which students from 710 universities from all continents participated in more than 200 research fields on various technological and future sectors.

100 annual innovations

The Dubai Future District hosts an annual event to showcase the best 100 experimental projects and innovative solutions, and present them within the “Dubai Future Solutions” initiative, to select the best and most distinguished innovations and prototypes, and to honor the winners.

The Dubai Future Foundation will provide support to the Dubai Future Solutions Initiative through a number of national projects and programs that it supervises, such as the “Dubai Research and Development Programme” and the “Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme.” The Foundation will also employ its integrated system to support entrepreneurship through “Area 2071.” And the Dubai Future Accelerators programs to highlight promising projects and talents, in addition to introducing this initiative through its periodic events and global gatherings such as the “Dubai Future Forum.”

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

. We aim to attract the best innovations from around the world and from major international universities and institutions and transform them into achievements that serve societies and advance the process of designing and creating the future.

Latifa bint Muhammad:

. We will continue to employ government, private, academic, cultural and creative partnerships to highlight the most important future ideas and innovations that have a positive impact on society.

. Latifa bint Mohammed will supervise the initiative and provide support for innovative projects aimed at serving humanity.

. The Hussain Sajwani Foundation – Damac Charitable Foundation will cooperate with the Dubai Future Foundation to build a global system to support the brightest minds and innovators.

. Reviewing the best 100 experimental projects and innovative solutions presented within the “Dubai Future Solutions” initiative annually to honor the winners of the best ideas.

. Supporting participants in the initiative to register new patents, convert participating projects and ideas into companies, and support existing companies.