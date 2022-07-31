In implementation of the decisions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai Council meeting, aimed at reducing costs by 8 billion dirhams and creating economic opportunities worth 10 billion dirhams, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, the comprehensive restructuring of Dubai Municipality by establishing 4 new institutions, separating governance and control systems from implementation, and transforming 8 main activities of the municipality to be in partnership with the private sector, which contributes to providing innovative services according to which the municipality provides more than 60% Of all city services.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “As part of Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives at the last Dubai Council meeting to comprehensively restructure a municipality, today we approved the new structure of Dubai Municipality by establishing 4 new institutions, separating oversight and strengthening governance, and transforming 8 major activities to be in partnership with The private sector and the creation of economic opportunities worth 10 billion dirhams.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed added: “The new structure of the municipality includes an environment institution, a facilities management institution, a building licensing institution, and a waste management institution… The goal is to build partnerships, achieve financial sustainability, and develop services that achieve an unprecedented quality of life. Dubai Municipality is the mother of institutions and their development is A new economic and social stage in Dubai’s march.”

His Highness also called on the leaders of the new institutions to start developing strategies and implementing plans in line with the vision and ambitions of the Emirate of Dubai. Leading the transformation.. and we will be with them and support them to achieve the goals they were assigned to.”

As His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “The current cadres of Dubai Municipality are appreciated, thanked and trusted, and we rely on them to contribute to change within the new institutions, and we expect major transformations in the organization of construction, in managing environmental affairs, and in services of parks and neighborhoods for citizens. And the future is always more beautiful, as he confirms. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, leader of the development process.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: “Dubai Municipality provides 60% of the city’s services, and represents the social, economic and service nerve of Dubai, and the current changes are part of the city’s development journey.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that “Dubai Municipality has been assigned new and strategic tasks, and has been restructured to achieve financial sustainability and quality of services and to be an exemplary entity that contributes to building the future of Dubai in a renewed way.”

Operational efficiency and service quality

Dubai Executive Council Resolution No. (43) of 2022, regarding the adoption of the new organizational structure of Dubai Municipality, aims to maximize the economic, tourism and commercial impact of the municipality’s public assets, by creating economic opportunities worth 10 billion dirhams, and establishing a new stage of development aimed at providing innovative services. Under it, the municipality provides more than 60% of the city’s total services.

The new organizational structure of Dubai Municipality will include two main sectors, namely the planning and governance sector, and the institutional support services sector, in addition to 4 new institutions working under the supervision and management of the municipality, including the Building Regulation and Licensing Corporation, the Environment, Health and Safety Corporation, the Public Utilities Corporation, and the Waste and Sanitation Corporation.

The strategic objectives that the new organizational structure of Dubai Municipality will work to achieve include enhancing financial and governance sustainability by reducing operational costs by 10% while raising the quality of services and making the city’s residents happy by 20%, in addition to maximizing the economic, tourism and commercial impact of the municipality’s public assets, and working To allocate 8 main activities for the municipality to be in partnership with the private sector, in order to achieve the leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city for life in the world, enhance the quality of life in the emirate, consolidate its leadership in competitive indicators, and support the outcomes of governance and partnership with the private sector.

For his part, His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life track, stressed the continuation of the unremitting efforts to enhance governance, efficiency of performance and raise productivity to achieve the vision of the wise leadership in making Dubai the best city for life in the world, and in enhancing its competitiveness worldwide in adopting Flexibility and speed of project completion.

Al Tayer pointed out the importance of moving forward in the process of development and continuing to work on implementing strategic plans that aim to make qualitative leaps in Dubai’s development process to provide the finest services to its citizens, residents and visitors, according to a comprehensive and integrated system that enhances governance and adopts a modern organizational concept based on specialized institutions and sectors that achieve results. desired.

New departments led by young cadres

Based on the decision, new departments were created for the first time in the history of municipal work, based on specialization and defining tasks and priorities, in order to raise productivity and efficiency and achieve the best results, and they included food security management, digital transformation management, urban planning and quality of life management, enterprise risk management and business continuity The Department of Customer Happiness, the Department of City Beautification and Public Projects, the Department of Public Beaches and Water Canals, the Department of Environmental Sustainability, and the Department of Strategy and Waste Projects. These departments aim to focus on emerging files and those that are a top priority amidst the rapid changes and developments taking place worldwide.

The new and largest organizational structure in the history of Dubai Municipality in general, establishes an exceptional stage of institutional work and organizational governance in the emirate, by supporting and empowering young citizens, and giving young leaders with specialized expertise the opportunity to join the work team and manage the stage of achieving the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 Where it will work according to specific agreements and regulations to evaluate the leadership team during the performance of their duties, to ensure a qualitative leap in performance and results.

In the details of the new organizational structure

The decisions issued by His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai in this regard, which will be published in the Official Gazette and will be enforced from the date of their issuance, included Executive Council Resolution No. 48 of 2022 appointing Nasser Hamad Khalifa Bushahab as Executive Director of the Planning and Governance Sector in Dubai Municipality, whose most prominent tasks are urban planning for the city, and working to enhance the quality of community life by developing policies and strategies related to investment and partnership with the private sector, adopting advanced digital plans, working to double the value of assets and properties, ensuring business continuity and others.

Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2022 appointed Wissam Al-Abbas Hussain Lootah as Executive Director of the Institutional Support Services Sector in Dubai Municipality. and talents.

Public Utilities Corporation in Dubai Municipality

Executive Council Resolution No. (46) of 2022 also stipulated the appointment of Badr Ahmed Hassan Anwahi as Executive Director of the Public Utilities Corporation in Dubai Municipality. Under the resolution, this institution aims to beautify the city, adopt innovative projects according to the best international standards, manage and develop public beaches and water canals, adopt innovative solutions in the development of public parks and recreational facilities, develop strategies and market services, in addition to managing agriculture and providing distinguished services with added value to all residents. and visitors, and implement projects to preserve the urban heritage and antiquities in the city.

Building Regulation and Licensing Corporation in Dubai Municipality

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed issued Resolution No. (44) for the year 2022, which mandates Maryam Obaid Humaid Al Muhairi to perform the duties of the Executive Director of the Building Regulation and Licensing Corporation in Dubai Municipality. In employing geographic information systems to serve the city, in addition to working on developing planning and surveying services in Dubai.

Environment, Health and Safety Corporation of Dubai Municipality

According to Executive Council Resolution No. (45) of 2022, Alia Abdul Rahim Abdullah Al Harmoudi was assigned the duties of the Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Foundation in Dubai Municipality, provided that the Foundation’s tasks include developing the food security system and supporting strategies, promoting environmental sustainability, and developing the public health and safety system. In addition to raising the level of food safety, and developing inspection services and standards and measurement specifications.

Waste and Sewerage Corporation in Dubai Municipality

Adel Muhammad Tayeb Al Marzouqi was delegated the duties of the Executive Director of the Waste and Sanitation Corporation in Dubai Municipality, according to Dubai Executive Council Resolution No. (47) for the year 2022. The tasks of the Corporation include developing the sewage and rainwater drainage network and projects, and enhancing the sustainability of the city’s infrastructure, And the development of waste treatment and recycling centers in partnership with the private sector.

The Executive Council resolution also stipulated giving the Director General of Dubai Municipality the power to issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this resolution, including approving the tasks of the organizational units covered by the approved organizational structure according to its provisions, provided that this resolution is implemented from the date of its issuance.

Strategic objectives that enhance Dubai’s competitiveness

The new restructuring of Dubai Municipality comes to support the emirate’s priorities and future directions in all sectors, as it aims to reduce operational costs by 10%, which will enhance efficiency in performing tasks and completing projects, in addition to raising people’s happiness by 20% through enhancing the quality of service delivery and speed of response to requirements.

The resolution, which complements the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai to keep pace with future trends, especially in the areas of environment, climate change, and the circular economy, aims to launch a package of new and innovative services, and strengthen partnership with the private sector through 8 basic activities and projects, including irrigation services, city beautification, agriculture, veterinary services and slaughterhouses. Waste management, markets management, public parks and recreational facilities management, water treatment plants management and technical laboratories management.

In this context, His Excellency Daoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, referred to the qualitative leaps made by Dubai Municipality in terms of operational efficiency and innovative services that meet the requirements and aspirations of the emirate’s residents and visitors, stressing the municipality’s keenness to continue working to implement the directives of the wise leadership in the Emirate of Dubai, by doubling The endeavors and efforts to develop targeted plans and achieve the required achievements during the coming period, in line with the new growth phase witnessed by the emirate and enhance its competitiveness within the global growth and performance indicators.

It is noteworthy that the new structure will work to achieve a number of basic objectives such as providing services of the highest quality, enhancing keeping pace with new global changes in the fields of environment, climate change, circular economy, and others, as well as enhancing partnership opportunities with the private sector in a way that enhances flexibility and speed of project completion.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

