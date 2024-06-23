His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the launch of the new version of the “Dubai Solutions for the Future” initiative, under the supervision of Latifa bint Mohammed. This initiative builds on what the “Innovations for Humanity” program achieved over 9 years, and we aim to adopt 100 prototypes and innovative solutions annually.

His Highness said, through the “X” platform, that we have approved the launch of the new version of the “Dubai Solutions for the Future” initiative, under the supervision of Latifa bint Mohammed. This initiative builds on what the “Innovations for Humanity” program has achieved over 9 years, and we aim to adopt 100 prototypes and innovative solutions annually.

His Highness added, “We also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Charitable Foundation to be a strategic partner for this initiative by allocating 100 million dirhams. We thank Hussain Sajwani, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DAMAC Group, for his support of this initiative, which consolidates the position of the emirate.” As a global innovation center and incubator for the best minds, talents, and creative ideas for a better future for humanity, starting from Dubai.