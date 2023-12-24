Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the disbursement of a performance bonus to civilian employees in the Dubai government of 152 million dirhams with the aim of motivating employees to continue excellence in performance.