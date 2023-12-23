Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the disbursement of a performance bonus to civilian employees in government agencies. Subject to the Dubai Government Human Resources Law, No. (8) of 2018, in the amount of 152 million dirhams, the bonus is granted to qualified civil employees according to the criteria specified by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

Giving and creativity

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the Dubai government continues to provide an exemplary work environment for its cadres, and launch initiatives that stimulate giving and creativity, in a way that translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his permanent directives to nurture human competencies and motivate them to provide… The best performance, which enhances productivity and quality of work, and contributes to consolidating the development process and Dubai’s position as the best destination for work and living in the world.

His Highness said: “Our adoption of performance bonuses in the amount of 152 million dirhams for employees who excel in their loyalty and performance under the umbrella of one team, comes in the context of the approach that the Dubai government has established over the past decades in caring for the human element, encouraging initiative and innovation, presenting creative ideas, and supporting their owners, to embody them on the ground. Reality, which represents the spirit of Dubai’s successful experience in management and flexible government work that keeps pace with developments and the aspirations of society, and reflects positively on the quality of life of citizens and residents, and contributes to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We are proud of the outstanding performance of Dubai government employees, and we are proud of the race of employees in our government institutions to excel and provide the best services to the residents of Dubai. We hope that this reward will be an additional incentive for everyone affiliated with government work… Our appreciation for the achievement It has no limits, and everyone who leaves a mark in his work must reap the appreciation he deserves. The Dubai government does not forget the distinguished. This is how we were and this is how we will remain. Excellence is part of our identity, and at the core of our work in Dubai.”

Best competencies

The disbursement of the performance bonus comes from the Dubai government’s keenness to appreciate distinguished human competencies, to keep pace with the rapid transformation in government work, and to motivate its employees to be creative and innovative, to carry out their duties and job tasks in the best possible way in an atmosphere that guarantees them comfort and happiness.

The Dubai Government is keen to provide all the elements and requirements to ensure a decent life for citizen families and workers in the Dubai Government, in a way that contributes to the sustainability of their stability and the prosperity of their future. It also seeks to provide a supportive environment for all workers in its departments, and to attract the best talents and minds, to contribute to the ongoing development efforts of the system. Government work in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Dubai Government seeks to raise the standards of excellence in performance, strengthening its position on the list of the best and most successful governments in terms of government services and institutional performance, which consolidates the position of the Dubai Government as a proactive, pioneering and innovative government.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Government Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018 is comparable to the best international systems in attracting and managing competencies and capabilities, and setting frameworks that guarantee the advancement of government human resources, and comprehensiveness was taken into account, to confirm the elements of job stability for all employees in the Dubai government, and to ensure Laying the foundations that push, within its general framework, towards further encouraging individuals and motivating them to be creative, and continuing to work with an idea based on providing opportunities for the distinguished, and developing the capabilities and skills of government cadres in all sectors.

Resolution No. (39) of 2018 regarding the performance management system for Dubai government employees also aims to increase the productivity and competitiveness of government departments, public bodies and institutions, councils and authorities affiliated with the government when carrying out the tasks and competencies assigned to them, and to improve their performance, in a way that ensures the achievement of high efficiency and distinguished government performance.

