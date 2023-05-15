His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, approved the period from May 26-28 this year as the date for the launch of the long-distance Al Gaffal race from Sir Bu Nair Island to the shores of Dubai, which is dedicated to local 60-foot sailing ships, which is organized by the Dubai Club. International Marine Sports at the end of the 2022-2023 marine sports season.

The establishment of the ancient race comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to spread the culture of preserving heritage sports, in continuation of the approach of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum – may God rest his soul in peace – who inaugurated the race in 1991 in order to preserve the cultural heritage and revive the heritage of the fathers.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, confirmed that the increasing number of participants in this great heritage race year after year reflects its value and status in Emirati society, as the race brings together its various categories to celebrate the ancient cultural and social heritage of the UAE.

His Highness directed the Higher Organizing Committee of the Al-Qaffal Race to facilitate the task of the participants, and directed the cooperation of all concerned parties to ensure the success of all stages of the great race, which will start from the depth of the waters of the Arabian Gulf, from Sir Bu Nair Island, passing through the Island of the Moon, all the way to the shores of Dubai for a distance of more than 50 nautical miles, to bring out this heritage celebration. optimally.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called on all participants in the race, including organizing committees, auxiliary committees, partners, supporters, owners, captains and sailors, to cooperate in making the event a success for the continuation of the race on the honorable image that made it an event that everyone awaits at this time every year.

great stature

Ahmed Saeed bin Mishar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Al Gaffal Race, thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his support for marine sports and his sponsorship of the 32nd edition of the Al Gaffal Race. For long distances from Sir Bu Nair Island to the shores of Dubai, which is intended for local sailing ships, 60 feet.

Bin Meshar added that His Highness’ sponsorship of the race and his constant keenness to continue it represents a great incentive for everyone to continue the great successes achieved by the race since its inception in 1991 and its development until it became the first marine heritage event and the largest race ever, indicating that everyone works in the spirit of one team to make the event a success and its exit. In a way befitting his great stature.

Bin Meshar confirmed that the thirty-second edition of the Al Gaffal race coincides with the Dubai International Marine Sports Club’s celebration of the Coral Jubilee and its completion of 35 years full of successes and achievements, indicating that the higher organizing committee of the race will work to leave a positive impression on everyone and delight the people of the sea with a distinctive marine heritage sports carnival.

The head of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Al-Qaffal race said that the start date of the race will be from the 26th to the 28th of this month, and will be determined by the data of the sea condition and the reports of specialists at the National Center of Meteorology, as the organizing committee will take all measures, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, to ensure that the race is in the best possible way. An image that satisfies everyone’s aspirations.

Proven history

The Al-Qaffal race, which was launched in its first rounds in 1991, is a popular carnival and a large sporting marine demonstration that embodies the return season and the end of the fishing season. , with their search for pearls in the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The race was launched in the first edition on May 23, 1991, with the participation of 53 boats from the local 43-foot sailing boats, where the crew of the Al-Aweer 47 boat succeeded in winning the title. It was won by the Mansour 36 crew, the 43-foot sailing boat, and the boat and Al-Azib 22 crew won the race, as the ships proved their ability to withstand the waves of the Arabian Gulf sea to be officially approved in the fourth edition.

Over the course of more than three decades, the event witnessed the coronation of more than one champion, including the ship Ghazi 103, whose crew won 5 times in the years 2004, 2006, 2013, 2015 and 2018, while the title was crowned four times by: Buraq 30 in the 1994, 1995, 2001 and 2022 versions, and Al-Zeer 16 in the years 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2011.

The crew of the Zelzal 25 won the title three times in 2010, 2016 and 2017, while Serdal 83 won the title twice in 1996 and 1997. Each of the boats Aweer 47 (1991), Faris 46 (1992), Al Adheeb 22 (1993), Mansour 36 (1993) and Al Jeon 17 were crowned once. (1998), Das 45 (1999), Al-Raed 92 (2000), Atlas 12 (2007), Al-Qafa (2009), Al-Sahel 31 (2012), Buraq 33 (2014), Al-Shaqi 96 (2019), Nimran 211 (2021), and Hasheem 199 (2022).