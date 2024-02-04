His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the construction of 5 new neighborhood councils in Dubai, bringing their number to 18 distributed in various regions of the emirate, to enhance community cohesion among the people of Dubai.

His Highness said, through his account on the “X” platform: “As part of the programs of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, we approved the construction of 5 new neighborhood councils in Dubai, bringing their number to 18 councils distributed in various regions of the emirate, to enhance community cohesion among the people of Dubai… The neighborhood councils were hosted in From 2021 to 2023, more than 1,400 community events took place, and we look forward to a greater role for these councils to be distinguished centers in serving our community and providing the best services in a way that enhances the quality of life of the people of Dubai because they deserve the best.”