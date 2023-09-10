His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the comprehensive plan to develop the maritime transport system in Dubai until 2030.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We have adopted the goal of increasing the length of the network by 188% and serving 22 million passengers by 2030… I also inspected a pioneering project implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority in cooperation with the private sector to manufacture the first electric bicycle in the world, using 3D printing technology, and followed the results. Trial operation of the first self-driving ferry in Dubai waters. I was also happy to meet Hanadi Al Dosari, the first female citizen to hold the position of sea captain for a mass marine transport means.