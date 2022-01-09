H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has adopted a strategy to rehabilitate and revitalize the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, and the strategy for art in public spaces, as part of the ongoing efforts to preserve local heritage and enhance Dubai’s position as a global city with positive contributions to Enriching the cultural and artistic scene in the region and the world.

His Highness stressed that continuing to support cultural diversity in the emirate, and enabling the cultural and creative sector as a tributary of the local economy, is at the heart of the Dubai government’s priorities, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position. globally, making it a center for the creative economy, a future destination and an incubator for talents and lovers of arts and culture.

His Highness said: “Based on our continuous efforts to preserve our historical assets, which we do not hesitate to preserve, and to enhance its presence locally and globally; We have adopted a strategy to rehabilitate and revitalize the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, which dates back to the nineteenth century, to become a leading cultural destination, offering creative artistic experiences, amid an authentic architectural and urban fabric.

We have also adopted the strategy of art in public places, and its goal is for Dubai to become an open and global art gallery, with exceptional and unique artistic experiences.”

on the strategy of art in public spaces; His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, headed by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, plays an important role reflected in this strategy in promoting artistic taste and instilling the spirit of cultural innovation through a unified governance framework that contributes to the creative movement in the emirate. This strategy will reflect positively on the growth of the creative economy. We directed its implementation with the participation of partners from all sectors, including the private sector.”

His Highness praised the efforts of Dubai Culture, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, to develop a mechanism to support and attract creators of public arts from around the world, create the appropriate environment from which to launch these arts, create governance frameworks, formulate policies and legislation to regulate the roles of stakeholders and partners, and develop a strategy It has programs, events and initiatives that can be activated with the private sector, in addition to its pivotal role in marketing and promoting historical places in Dubai.

In addition, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of various partners in the public and private sectors, who contributed, and continue to support, the approved strategies that are in line with the leadership’s directions, and participated in the creation of public arts.

The list of main partners supporting these strategies includes: Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Municipality, Department of Land and Property, Department of Legal Affairs of the Government of Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, in addition to sub-partners: Emirates Airlines and wasl real estate. , Emaar, Dubai Holding, and the Dubai International Financial Centre, as well as supporters, financial institutions, art sponsors and private companies, as well as the community of public art recipients, including residents, visitors, students, artists and curators.

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, expressed her deep appreciation for the great support and continuous follow-up of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and for his attention to the cultural and creative sector in Dubai and his keenness to achieve everything that ensures the growth of And the prosperity of this sector in order to consolidate Dubai’s position as an incubator for creativity at the regional and global levels.

Her Highness pointed to the importance of these two strategies in supporting the general objectives of the authority, and said: “In light of the leadership’s vision, we are working to speed up the implementation of the strategic objectives that it has set for the future of Dubai as a global capital of creativity… We have strong cooperation links with many government agencies as well as private sector institutions, which do not It spares no effort to stand by the steps and measures we are taking to enhance Dubai’s position as a major beacon of cultural and intellectual radiation.. There is no doubt that the level of support provided by these entities and the Dubai community highlights the extent of the great awareness of the value of encouraging creativity and preserving intellectual and cultural heritage, which constitutes An essential feature of civilized societies.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• “We do not hesitate to preserve our historical assets and enhance their presence locally and globally.”

• “We want the Al Fahidi neighborhood as a cultural destination that offers creative experiences amid an authentic architectural fabric.”

• “The strategy of art in public places will transform Dubai into an open and global art gallery with exceptional and unique artistic experiences.”

Latifa bint Muhammad:

• “We are working in light of the leadership’s vision and we are accelerating the pace to implement the goals I set for Dubai’s future as a global capital of creativity.”

Al Fahidi Neighborhood Rehabilitation

The objectives of the Al Fahidi neighborhood strategic plan were based on the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, the priorities related to culture and heritage in the Dubai Plan 2030, the strategic plan of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and benchmarks for the development of global and regional cultural neighborhoods.

Their creative talents, attracting startups in the cultural sector to take the Al Fahidi neighborhood as the headquarters of their most prominent businesses, rehabilitating facilities and infrastructure and improving the general appearance.

In order to distinguish the Al Fahidi neighborhood from other historical neighborhoods in the emirate; An authentic artistic and creative identity will be created for the neighborhood, based on creative and innovative artistic and cultural axes, stemming from the Emirati heritage, and characterized by being vibrant, sustainable, authentic and expressive of our ancient heritage.

Art in public

The strategy of art in public places includes three axes: the first is economic growth by stimulating cultural tourism, creating new opportunities for local investment, moving the economic wheel for the accompanying sectors, and creating new jobs.

The second is the development of cultural infrastructure by encouraging young people to contribute to improving this technical infrastructure, advancing Dubai’s competitive capabilities in the course of cultural interaction, and maintaining the strength of the emirate’s tourism and cultural identity.

The third axis focuses on urban and community development and its sustainability, by increasing societal cohesion between different nationalities through the language of art, and creating an integrated environment and a sustainable system, starting from the implementation of the artwork to its maintenance and presentation to the public.

Activities and Programs

The general strategic plan for the rehabilitation and revitalization of the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood seeks to reach different and target audiences through a series of events and programs throughout the year, which reflect the neighborhood’s vision and artistic and cultural identity.

This includes innovative interactive experiences that attract the younger generation and art lovers, art forms that reflect the creative and vibrant identity of the neighborhood, interactive tours that creatively highlight the history and authenticity of the region, and performing arts stemming from the Emirati heritage. The steps for implementing the two strategies will extend over several phases, including infrastructure development and initiation of programs and events.



