His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the Council’s decisions regarding the appointment and promotion of a number of officials in the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Smart Dubai Government Corporation.

Resolutions Nos. 56, 57, 58 and 59 of 2022 stipulated the appointment of Iman Saleh Salem Ismail bin Khatam as Executive Director of the Policies and Programs Sector in the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and the appointment of Mona Muhammad Abdullah Buhumaid Al Tamimi as Executive Director of the Future Resources Sector in the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and the appointment of Issa Abdullah Khamis bin Natouf Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Operations Sector in the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department. These decisions also included granting these officials the rank of executive director in accordance with the provisions of legislation related to executive directors in the Government of Dubai.

The decisions also included the promotion of Matar Saeed Obaid Khalifa Al Humairi, Director of the Smart Infrastructure Sector in the Smart Dubai Government Corporation, and his appointment as Executive Director of the Corporation, provided that he is granted the rank of Executive Director in accordance with the provisions of the legislation relating to executive directors in the Government of Dubai. These decisions are effective from the date of their issuance and are published in the Official Gazette.

• The decision to grant the appointed officials the rank of executive director in accordance with the provisions of legislation related to executive directors.