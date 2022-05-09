Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has approved the date of the 31st edition of the Al Gaffal Long Distance Race, which is dedicated to local 60-foot sailing ships, organized under the patronage of His Highness the Dubai International Marine Club, from Sir Bu Island. Nair, and even the beaches of Dubai from 27 to 29 May.

This came when His Highness received the delegation of the Dubai International Marine Club, the organizer of the event, in the presence of Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, Saif Jumaa Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mohammed Abdullah Hareb, Executive Director of the Club.

The generous sponsorship of the race by His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, for the second year in a row, comes from his belief in the importance of preserving the past of fathers and grandfathers, and as an incentive for generations from different segments of society to participate, adhere to the popular heritage, and restore images of historical epics from the past, in the bright present, and to complement the message Established by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, who established this event in 1991, to continue annually within the activities organized by the Dubai International Marine Club, and comes at the conclusion of the marine sports season 2021-2022.

His Highness was briefed on the event’s sponsor about the plans of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, to organize and make the current version of the race a success, and the joint efforts of the club’s organizing committees and partners from government departments and national institutions, to ensure the safety of the participants, and the arrival of their ships to the starting place of the race on Sir Bu Nair Island, deep in the waters of the Gulf. Al-Arabi, and then choosing the appropriate date for the start and start of the race in conditions that guarantee the safety and security of the participants, and pave the way for the return of the ships to the shores of Dubai in safety on the day of the race.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Club to facilitate the task of the participants in the event, and to complete all technical preparations, in order to complete the upcoming race, and provide all the ingredients for its success, in continuation of the efforts made, since the establishment of the race in 1991 , to remain the most expensive and oldest sports marine heritage event and the annual carnival that receives wide attention and follow-up.

Al Qaffal is considered the oldest and largest heritage race in the Gulf region and the Arab world for three decades, and since its launch in 1991, as a great message from the wise leadership to successive generations, in order to revive the past of parents and grandparents whose lives were linked to the sea, as a source of livelihood and abundant good.

Since that date, Al Qaffal has become a heritage carnival and maritime festival that everyone awaits as an annual date that is renewed every year, and brings together more than 3,000 people in the waters of the Arabian Gulf in a sports epic, starting from Sir Bu Nair Island, passing through Comoros Island, as ships travel more than 50 nautical miles to the shores of Dubai.

The last edition of the event achieved remarkable success, represented by the participation of more than 100 ships, which painted a bright heritage painting in the waters of the Arabian Gulf. for the first time.