In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to develop public beaches in the Emirate of Dubai to be among the best beaches in the world, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the master plan for the development of Jebel Ali Beach, with a length of 6.6 kilometers, to become a recreational beach destination with a unique environmental character in the emirate. The development of the beach took into account the preservation of the ecological systems and wildlife on the site..

His Highness also approved the architectural designs of the buildings and facilities of the project, which will be of an exceptional nature that suits various beach activities, while providing services, facilities and public utilities. The public beach will provide a new environmental tourism pleasure, where visitors can enjoy watching various turtles, taking into account the procedures and controls for their protection and providing a suitable environment for them in light of the efforts made by the relevant authorities in the country to rescue them, rehabilitate them and return them to their natural habitat in order to preserve the rich marine environment in the Emirates..

Urban Options

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are determined to implement the infrastructure and services, and provide multiple urban options for citizens, residents and visitors, rich in beaches, open spaces and green recreational spaces, to enhance the quality of life in the city, and for Dubai to be the best city to live in the world, providing a distinguished healthy environment for residents and visitors.”“

He added: “The Jebel Ali Beach development project comes within the framework of the comprehensive plan to develop public beaches in the emirate, with the aim of increasing their length by 400% by adding new public beaches, developing existing ones, and providing them with new recreational, sports, aesthetic and investment services and facilities, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.”.

The first of its kind in the country

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, said: “The Jebel Ali Beach Development Project is the first of its kind in the country. It is an open beach for the public and a site of global environmental importance, as it is located within the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, which is listed under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance. It aims to create a unique, attractive and environmentally friendly recreational beachfront that supports the emirate’s gains in the field of sustainability and sustainable ecotourism. He stressed that the development of the beach will be in a way that ensures the preservation and development of the site’s ecosystems and wildlife, by enhancing turtle habitats, and enhancing and increasing mangrove trees, which will contribute to increasing the blue carbon footprint, and providing an open environmental beach with minimal impact on the ecosystems and biology.”“

As part of the objectives of the comprehensive plan to develop public beaches in Dubai and increase their length by 400%, we have approved the master plan and designs for an integrated and sustainable project to develop Jebel Ali Beach with a length of 6.6 km and a total area of ​​330 hectares… We continue to implement pioneering projects that enhance the quality of life in Dubai to be the best destination in… pic.twitter.com/Uxdtm7iTTm — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2024

Distinctive ecosystem

“Jebel Ali Beach is the longest open public beach in the Emirate of Dubai, with a length of 6.6 km and a total area of ​​330 hectares. The plan includes the development of two areas, the first is a five-kilometre sandy beach, which will be developed by Nakheel, and the second is the 1.6-kilometre-long Mangrove Beach, which will be developed by Dubai Municipality. This area is a distinct ecosystem, given the role of mangrove trees in enhancing the ecosystem in the reserve and providing habitats for many living organisms. The design of this area took into account the optimal use of the site by striking a balance between preserving the ecosystem and enriching the visitors’ journey,” he added.“

The plan includes allocating a two-kilometre-long open beach for swimming, a 2.5-kilometre diving area, a walkway and viewing platforms that allow integration with the surrounding environment, and recreational and service areas for beachgoers of all ages, including children’s play areas and areas for sports and marine activities. The beach will be linked to an integrated infrastructure, including the implementation of a two-lane street in each direction, parking lots with a capacity of 1,000 vehicles, 80 bicycle parking spaces, a bicycle path and a five-kilometre-long running path..

Three locations

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said: “The beach will be divided into three locations, the first being the Pearl(The pearl)Located on the right side of the development near the entrance to Palm Jebel Ali, the site is a hub for beach and leisure activities, where beachgoers can choose between a lively family beach with sports activities, a swimming pool, and children’s play areas, in addition to a beach club that includes a swimming pool and a private beach for a fee, and several restaurants, cafes and shops, in addition to a floating restaurant in a prime location; the second site is called the reserve (The Sanctuary)It is a safe haven for turtles and natural habitats, and the priority in this area is to preserve the environment, and it will host recreational and sports activities that enhance the environmental exploration journey in a safe manner.“

The third site is called Al-Ash.(The Nest)Within the mangrove area, it is an educational entertainment destination that provides a combination of educational initiatives with environmental conservation. It includes an environmental center for environmental studies and awareness in the field of biodiversity, and provides turtle treatment and rehabilitation programs. The center provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about the coastal ecosystem, help preserve it, and protect mangroves and other wildlife in the area..

Two architectural styles

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer explained that the architectural design of the buildings and facilities of the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project is a combination of two styles: the first is derived from the character of natural engineering (Natural Geometry) Inspired by shapes found in marine nature such as coral and turtle skeletons, and the second by the bohemian design theme. (Boho Style) Which uses the elements and materials available in the local nature of the region, and some designs were also inspired by sand dunes and buildings and were designed with a look and feel that mimics the surrounding sandy environment. The project will provide many investment opportunities, such as restaurants, entertainment centers and commercial kiosks, ensuring the highest levels of comfort for beachgoers and meeting their various needs..

Al Mamzar and Jumeirah beaches (1)

It is worth noting that the Higher Committee for Urban Planning and Quality of Life had previously awarded two contracts for the development project of Al Mamzar and Jumeirah (1) beaches, with a length of 5.7 km for the two beaches, including 4.3 km in Al Mamzar Beach and 1.4 km in Jumeirah (1). The project includes radical changes according to integrated future plans, aiming to change the shape of the beaches and enhance their infrastructure to be among the most developed and attractive in the world, and add a new recreational tourist destination to host the increasing numbers of beachgoers, beach and water sports enthusiasts and night swimming, thus providing ideal services for residents, tourists and visitors alike on the beaches of Dubai, one of the best tourist destinations in the emirate..

Unique model

The project contributes to providing a unique global model in beach design, and enhancing the capacity of beachgoers, in line with the population and tourism growth of the emirate, as the beaches will be equipped with a comprehensive infrastructure of advanced future services and facilities, most notably the allocation of the first beach for night swimming 24/7 in the Deira area with a length of 300 meters, a pedestrian path parallel to the two beaches with a length of 5 km, and bicycle and running paths with a length of 11 km surrounded by trees, in addition to the construction of a floating bridge linking the two sides of Al Mamzar Beach with a length of 200 meters, which is the first of its kind in the emirate..

Service facilities

The beaches will be equipped with public health and service facilities such as toilets, shower areas and changing rooms along the two beaches, designed according to the best international practices that ensure comfort and privacy..

There will also be 10 areas for recreational games and children’s games, areas for beach and physical sports, areas for barbecues, in addition to beach lounges, and spaces for seasonal events with secure entrances and exits..

It will also provide more than 1,400 parking spaces for cars and buses, including dedicated parking spaces for charging environmentally friendly cars, in addition to drinking water stations, irrigation networks, and sewage drainage networks with a length of more than 5 kilometers, as well as modern automatic irrigation systems with the aim of increasing green spaces..

advanced technology

The two beaches will be provided with services and systems based on advanced technology, such as advanced safety deposit boxes and Internet services.:(Wi-Fi)electronic screens, and beach rescue services using the latest artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to enhancing beach monitoring through more than 100 modern cameras linked to the central control rooms of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police to ensure the highest levels of safety for beachgoers..

The plan aims to develop all beaches by 100%, raise the level of services on public beaches by 400%, in addition to increasing the length of night swimming beaches by 56%, which is equivalent to 450 meters, and increasing the length of bicycle paths along the beaches by 285%, which is equivalent to 15.15 km, as well as running paths by 125%, which is equivalent to 11 km..

Services and facilities will also be provided that take into account people of determination, and are in line with the Dubai Code for Accessible Environments and the best related international practices..

8 beaches

It is worth noting that the number of public beaches in the emirate is 8 beaches, including: Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali Beach, all of which have obtained the international accreditation of the Blue Flag program, due to the public beaches meeting all requirements that include commitment to the program’s standards such as marine water quality, environmental education, environmental management, public safety, and services, for a period of five consecutive years..