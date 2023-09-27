Today (Wednesday) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, approved a package of transformative projects in the transport, aviation and health sectors in Dubai, as part of the third phase of the “Dubai 10X” initiative, which aims To make Dubai one of the best cities of the future by adopting a proactive methodology based on creating a qualitative shift in the thinking of government sector employees to develop future and unconventional initiatives and projects at the global level.

His Highness said: “Today I reviewed a package of new and qualitative projects to accelerate Dubai’s march towards the future… Our goal is for the results of these projects to be clearly reflected in the quality of life of all residents and visitors of Dubai and to contribute to facilitating their lives and their lives and ensuring their quality of life and health.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “These new projects will contribute to facilitating and accelerating transportation in Dubai, developing the flying experience for passengers from Dubai airports, and providing a health system for early detection of diseases.”

His Highness stressed that the “Dubai 10X” initiative reflects Dubai’s belief in the importance of accelerating government work, enhancing cooperation, and adopting unconventional ideas that contribute to the development of various vital and future sectors.

His Highness directed the work teams in the Dubai government to implement the approved projects by benefiting from various national experiences in all entities, to embody the objectives of the “Dubai 10X” initiative by enhancing joint government work to accelerate achievement and develop global and innovative models for government projects.

Selection and evaluation of projects

The projects approved within the third phase of the “Dubai 10X” initiative were selected from among 79 business project ideas developed jointly by more than 120 employees from 33 government agencies in Dubai through the exchange of expertise, experiences and successful practices among government work teams and through organizing more than 25 workshops that included various… Government teams discussed and developed ideas, and some projects witnessed distinguished cooperation between up to 11 government agencies.

The project ideas participating in this stage focused on the future of government services in various sectors, including transportation, aviation, space, energy, sustainability, infrastructure, economy, trade, finance, health, security, civil defense, community services, and others.

These projects underwent a comprehensive evaluation process that focused on a set of criteria, including the future results that will be achieved, the implementation period, their ability to integrate with other government services, their impact on the emirate level, and the quality of life of community members in Dubai.

Dubai’s leadership in government work

It is worth noting that the “Dubai 10X” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2017 contributed to the development of many future and quality projects in Dubai, and the provision of government services in innovative ways. And finding solutions to various challenges in a way that contributes to strengthening Dubai’s leadership position as a global destination for exporting innovative models and methods in government work, as well as encouraging various government agencies in Dubai to exchange experiences, skills, resources and minds within a common framework.