His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, patron of the “Taqdeer” Award for caring for workers and distinguished companies, confirmed that the award constitutes a qualitative addition to the balance of the UAE, and the award confirms the role of the state in the field of caring for workers’ rights and providing a model It is a role model at the international level in paying attention to an important segment of society, which represents an influential element in the development equation, by motivating institutions and companies to provide advanced levels of care and care for workers.

His Highness pointed out the noble goals of the first labor award of its kind in the world, and that it is in line with the efforts and directions of the Dubai government to provide a distinguished and balanced labor environment that preserves workers and companies’ mutual rights. His Highness pointed out that expanding the scope of the award to include all the workforce in the world, consolidates Dubai’s position as a A pioneering model in providing incentives for excellence in all fields, and creating a climate that ensures that everyone unleashes their potential to reach the highest levels of efficiency within the various productive sectors in their diverse forms.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai directed the concerned authorities to provide the necessary support to enhance the success of the award, to move forward in achieving its lofty goals and to build new concepts and policies that support the process of building bridges of joint cooperation and the best relations between companies and their workers.

His Highness praised the efforts of the award’s work team and called on them to do more to enhance the process of excellence and leadership in this field, and to transfer the success experiences recorded to various institutions concerned with workers’ rights around the world.

In addition, the General Secretariat of the “Taqdeer” Award for Distinguished Workers and Companies Care announced the launch of its sixth session, explaining that during its new session, it will open the way for participation from all over the world. It also raised the criteria of the award, to include a seven-star category, and set a prize of one million dirhams for the company. The winner of this classification, indicating that its scope has been expanded to become an international award.

The announcement came during a press conference yesterday, during which details of the current edition were presented, which is expected to witness an increase in the number of participations, in light of the success achieved by its previous editions and the interest it is receiving at the local and international levels.

Deputy Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, said: “We are working in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to continuously develop the award to include the largest number of From individuals and companies, the scope of the award has been expanded to become a global award with a seven-star rating starting from its current session, and registration has been opened for companies and institutions to win this award with lofty goals.”

Regarding the vision and objectives of the award, Bin Surour said: “(Taqdeer) is a unique strategic government initiative of its kind in the world. It was launched in 2016 and works to disseminate the best international practices in the field of caring for the workforce and respecting and appreciating the achievements of companies, with the aim of establishing a positive work environment in which the potential of individuals is invested.” Their potential and creative contributions highlight the UAE’s efforts in caring for the workforce and ensuring their rights in accordance with the best international conventions and standards in this field.”

Regarding the backgrounds for launching the award at the global level, he said: “Over the course of its successive sessions, the award has contributed to making a major positive change in the lives and work environments of millions of workforces and companies around the world. It has also generated good reactions monitored by the General Secretariat of the Award by the participating companies, in particular International and regional ones, including those operating in Dubai, and the award also contributed to building bridges of communication between companies and their workers, enhancing employee loyalty, improving productivity, work outcomes, and speeding up project completion.”

Regarding the initiatives provided by the award in serving excellence in the labor sector, the award’s president said: “The award has launched a number of creative initiatives that are considered the first of their kind in the world, the most prominent of which is the signing of memorandums of understanding with 12 government agencies in Dubai, according to which the latter provides great incentives to companies.” Winner of the four and five star categories. It launched a golden card granted to distinguished companies that win the 4-5 star categories to organize the process of obtaining their government incentives. This card allows its corporate holders to obtain discounts and great benefits that enhance their reputation locally and internationally.

It also launched a special discount card for distinguished workers, supported by 110 retail centers and multi-service commercial establishments, allowing its holders, who currently number 210,000 workers, to save more than 300 million dirhams annually, if each one of them saves only 1,500 dirhams in two years. It is the validity period of the card.

During the press conference, Bin Suroor revealed the launch of a prize worth one million dirhams that will be given to the distinguished company that will occupy the list of winning companies in the seven-star category and have the highest number in the classification, in addition to giving this company additional incentives, giving it preference to win local or international projects. The Chairman of the Award called on national and international companies to seize the opportunity and compete to win this lofty award.

Bin Surour expressed his deep appreciation to everyone who contributes to the success of the award and the promotion of its objectives, most notably the strategic partners in government agencies and companies that support the workers’ discount card. The process of developing the award’s strategy included introducing major amendments to the award’s criteria to keep pace with its global vision.

Registrations

Regarding the registration processes to participate in the award, the Secretary-General of the Award, Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Ismail, said: “The award’s technical team has worked to introduce artificial intelligence applications into the registration and evaluation processes to make them more smooth and dynamic,” noting that registration processes to participate in the competition for the award had begun as of yesterday. He added: “The evaluation system approved by the award is the result of development processes that lasted for several months to obtain the desired results, which makes it the first of its kind in the world, as the artificial intelligence methodology is adopted to evaluate the inputs of nomination requests and grant the results for each of the award’s criteria separately.” ».

Crown Prince of Dubai:

“The noble goals of the first labor award of its kind in the world are in line with the efforts and directions of the Dubai government to provide a distinguished and balanced labor environment.”