His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (30) of 2023, appointing Hadi Muhammad Tahir Muhammad Badri as Executive Director of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

His Highness also issued Resolution No. (31) of 2023, appointing Ahmed Khalifa Ali Al Qaizi Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Commercial Registration and Licensing, and the two decisions are implemented from the date of their issuance, and they are published in the Official Gazette.