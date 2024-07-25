His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, today announced that the UAE has won the bid to host the world’s largest conference specialising in space science research, COSPAR 2028.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “We are pleased to announce that the UAE has won the bid to host the world’s largest conference specializing in space science research, COSPAR 2028.”

His Highness continued: “This event will be held for the first time in the Arab world, and will bring together more than 3,000 researchers, experts and scientists to present and discuss the most important scientific research. The UAE has become a prominent destination for the scientific community and for discussing research in the field of space, thus enhancing the position of the space sector as a field for constructive international cooperation.”

In conclusion, His Highness said: “We thank the team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, thanks to whom this achievement was made possible.”