His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced the three best destinations for employee happiness.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “We congratulate the three best entities in the happiness of employees, which are the Dubai Statistics Center, the Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Public Prosecution, while the Dubai Police General Command came first in customer happiness, and the Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Health Authority came in second place. And the third in a row for the category of customer happiness.

His Highness added: “In September 2019 we announced that we will publish the results of the happiness of customers and employees of the Dubai government on January 18 of each year … Today we adopted the results, which are promising despite the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic globally, as the average happiness of dealers with the Dubai government reached 84% and an average. The happiness of employees in the Dubai government is 89%.

His Highness continued: “Government work in Dubai implies an approach to excellence and innovation, and the happiness of the customer and the employee is not absent from the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as it is the priority and goal of government work … We look forward to continuing work in the next phase and to make more efforts to achieve the aspirations of all A dealer and employee in the Dubai government.





