His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of my Lord, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, announced the launch of the “Dubai Future Forum” on October 10 and 11, 2022 at the Museum of the Future, with the participation of more than 400 personalities. Notable international experts and specialists in the field of future design and foresight from various countries of the world, in addition to more than 15 international organizations and institutions concerned with the future of humanity in its various sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai will welcome, next October, more than 400 international intellectual figures who foresee the future from the government and private sectors from more than 100 countries at the Dubai Future Forum, the largest global gathering of the most important future experts at the Museum of the Future. ».

His Highness added: “The forum will focus on designing and shaping the future by discussing changes that touch our daily lives, investing opportunities and protecting the world from potential dangers. We want to contribute to preparing for these changes to ensure a better future for humanity and Dubai’s continuation of its path of uniting the world and connecting minds to global prosperity.” His Highness said, “The real strength of the UAE is in its development model based on creating the future… and gathering the best ideas and minds… to build the best future for human societies.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We are passionate about the future. It deserves to be called an annual event as important as it is. Dubai is a global capital for innovation and future industry, and it is keen to attract talent, thinkers and minds to shape the features of the next stage of human civilization.” .

His Highness concluded by saying: “We want to be proactive in designing and manufacturing the future.. and proactive in preparing for its changes.. Our ambitions are great.. and our vision is far..Dubai and the UAE have a permanent passion for the future.”

30 sessions and 4 main themes

The Dubai Future Forum, in its first session, will focus on 4 main themes, including “the future of the world”, “foreseeing future risks”, “value and humanity”, and “enhancing readiness for future changes”. These topics are divided into 30 dialogue sessions over two days, with the participation of 400 future thought leaders, experts, specialists, academics and officials in the government and private sectors from more than 100 countries around the world.

global platform

The Dubai Future Forum constitutes a global platform for exchanging experiences and ideas in the field of future design, which contributes to enhancing the quality of life of societies, in addition to enhancing cooperation between governments, institutions and individuals and establishing global and effective partnerships to create new future opportunities that keep pace with global changes, and contribute to finding solutions to the most prominent challenges facing the world. Presently and in the future, by anticipating the features of the upcoming radical changes in the future of many key and vital sectors.

Dubai Councils for the Future

The Dubai Future Forum will host an expanded meeting of the heads and members of the Dubai Future Councils, the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to serve as a platform for foreseeing and creating the future of vital sectors in Dubai over the next 50 years.

Participants in the meeting will review the most prominent achievements of the Dubai Future Councils and its initiatives during the previous phase, and its strategic plans to design the future of many key sectors, including transportation, media, technology, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, health, quality of life, education, economy and energy, and many more.

Pioneering in imagining, designing and implementing the future

By organizing the Dubai Future Forum, the Dubai Future Foundation aims to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, for the future of Dubai and to consolidate its leading global position as one of the best cities for the future, through Leading efforts to foresee and design the future and develop future opportunities, in cooperation with its partners from government agencies, international companies, emerging companies and entrepreneurs in the UAE and the world.

The pillars of the Foundation’s strategy are to imagine, design and implement the future through the development and launch of national and global programs and initiatives, preparing future plans and strategies, issuing forward-looking reports, and supporting innovative and qualitative projects, under the supervision and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Council Executive Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, which contributes to making Dubai a global capital for developing and adopting the latest innovative solutions and practices to serve humanity.