His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced that Dubai has won the bid to host the International Conference on Computational Vision (ICCV) 2029, the world’s most important conference in the field of artificial intelligence, which will host more than 15,000 leaders of this important global technological and economic sector, including companies, scientists, decision-makers and governments.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “We are pleased to announce that Dubai has won the bid to host the most important global conference in the field of artificial intelligence, the Computational Vision Conference (ICCV) 2029.. which will host more than 15,000 leaders of this important global technological and economic sector from companies, scientists, decision-makers and governments. Our goal is for the UAE to be at the heart of this sector’s industry.. and an important part of shaping its global decisions and trends.. and a major capital for artificial intelligence in the future.”

The International Conference on Computational Vision (ICCV) is considered one of the most important and prominent global conferences and events in the field of future technology and artificial intelligence.

Dubai was chosen to host this global event from among many major global cities, thanks to its advanced digital and technological infrastructure, its forward-looking and proactive vision based on preparing for future opportunities, its keenness to keep pace with the latest technological trends and transformations, and its continuous support for various global initiatives aimed at designing a better future for humanity.

Dubai is considered one of the most future-ready cities in the world, thanks to the leadership’s support for all future projects and innovative ideas, in addition to its distinguished approach in adopting and strengthening effective partnerships between government agencies, regional and international institutions, and major global technology companies, and its constant endeavor to support the use of future technologies in serving communities.

The International Conference on Computational Vision (ICCV) in Dubai will host more than 15,000 global leaders in this global technological and economic sector at the Dubai World Trade Centre in a prominent global gathering that will be an important station for shaping the features of technology trends in the coming years and decades, through more than 3,000 distinguished scientific contributions.

The beginnings of this global conference date back to 1987 in the United Kingdom, and it has also been hosted in Japan, India, Germany, Canada, Korea, Italy, France and Spain.

