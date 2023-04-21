His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai, and alongside them, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, a number of sheikhs and officials, and a group of worshipers.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the worshipers listened to the Eid sermon delivered by the preacher and imam of the Zabeel Grand Mosque, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. God Almighty has blessed it with His servants in order to preserve the right of future generations in it, and how the Holy Qur’an presented a clear model for managing the blessings and sustaining it in the Almighty saying in the story of Joseph, peace be upon him, “You said that you will be seven years old. The Lord Almighty, the Prophet of God, Joseph, for his work and diligence in agriculture to ensure the continuation of life, based on the responsibility of man in the reconstruction of the land and the development of its resources and the preservation of the sustainability of its bounties.

The sermon reviewed many aspects of sustainability and the importance of a Muslim’s commitment to the command of the Almighty God to avoid wasting blessings in the Almighty’s saying: “And do not be wasteful, for He does not love the extravagant.” The prayer preacher stressed the importance of preserving natural resources, the most important of which is water, which is the basis of life. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) forbade extravagant use of water, even if it was in ablution, even if it was on a running river, as he (PBUH) performed ablution three times, then said: “This is ablution.

The sermon also touched on the importance of the Muslim maintaining his constant relationship with his Creator and preserving his worship, as well as the importance of ensuring the kinship relationship and maintaining the sustainability of family ties, social relations and human connections, in order to consolidate the foundations of love and harmony in society.

At the end of the sermon, His Eminence, the preacher and imam of the Zabeel Grand Mosque, called on God Almighty to preserve the UAE’s leadership and people, and to perpetuate the blessings of stability, progress and prosperity for it, and to return to it the holidays with goodness and increase and the rest of the Muslim countries and the world, praying to the Creator, may He be glorified in His glory, to grant His grace success. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his Crown Prince and brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his Crown Prince, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, And the guardians of their vows, to all goodness, and to pay their steps for the good of the country and the servants, and to perpetuate them with good health and wellness.

The imam and preacher of the prayer prayed to God Almighty to have mercy on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the founding leaders, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. And the sheikhs of the Emirates who have moved to the neighborhood of their Lord, and may He cover them with the abundance of His mercy and pleasure, for He is near, Hearing and answering prayers.