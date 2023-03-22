Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, hosted the “Museum of the Future” The first annual meeting of the Dubai Future District Fund, with the aim of reviewing the most prominent achievements of the fund since its inception, and discussing the best ways to accelerate the achievement of the fund’s goals aimed at supporting technology companies and motivating them to list themselves in the financial markets in Dubai and benefit from financing opportunities for their future projects.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, affirmed that Dubai has become, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a global gateway to investment opportunities. ambitious and financing promising future projects, and an open laboratory for tomorrow’s technology and applications of the digital economy and technologies supporting its operations that achieve the highest standards of flexibility and transparency, and create promising opportunities for individuals, institutions and societies, pointing to the importance of enhancing the participation of various government agencies in achieving the goals of the “Dubai District Future Fund” during the period This will contribute to the consolidation of Dubai’s position as a leading center for entrepreneurship in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai, which aspires to be among the best digital economies in the world, has provided over the past years and decades the integrated organizational and practical infrastructure to enable technology entrepreneurs and support innovative projects and companies in the sector of developing smart and new technologies. Especially in financial technology and smart financing solutions, which made it a preferred choice for startups, experts, technology specialists, programmers and digital nomads, as well as financial technology companies and other companies wishing to be listed on the Dubai stock exchanges, which have developed a global role model in achieving cooperation between sectors and integrating their efforts. among them.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that accelerating the adoption of technology and its smart applications in various sectors to ensure a sustainable future is the essence of the UAE model in designing and creating the future and one of its strategic capabilities to enhance economic achievements and implement national initiatives and strategies in a way that enhances UAE leadership in all indicators of development of economic sectors. And digital, legislative and future.

His Highness added: “The Dubai Future District Fund” embodies the importance of providing support to future designers, including entrepreneurs, innovators, startups and technology companies, and providing various opportunities for business growth and expansion on the local, regional and global scale, starting from Dubai, which represents the ideal choice for success in the world of entrepreneurship thanks to its integrated system and legislation. future and its digital and technological advancement.

Quality achievements and plans for the future

The first annual meeting of the Dubai Future District Fund, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai International Financial Center, highlighted its most prominent achievements and its role in achieving the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to allocate 1 billion dirhams to support entrepreneurs and emerging companies in the field of technology and encourage them to be listed later on the Dubai Financial Markets and Stock Exchanges.

The Dubai Future District Fund’s investment portfolio currently includes 16 startups and investment funds in various sectors of entrepreneurship, future technology, stock management solutions, metaverse, digital content, banking and financing operations, financial technology, payment solutions, real estate, health and artificial intelligence. The value of these investments is expected to reach $1.7 billion in 2025.

The meeting, which was attended by a number of ministers, directors, CEOs and senior officials in the UAE, as well as a group of entrepreneurs, investors, experts and international personalities, reviewed opportunities for joint cooperation and the participants learned about the most prominent future plans of the Dubai Future District Fund to support the opportunities of the digital economy and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Agenda. The economic center aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next ten years and establish a place for it in the list of the 3 best economic cities in the world.

The first annual meeting of the Dubai Future District Fund included a set of dialogue sessions with the participation of experts from the government and private sectors, in addition to special sessions that hosted Jessica Smith, the famous Paralympic swimmer with a robotic arm, and world champion Novak Djokovic, ranked first among professional tennis players.

fund to fund the future

It is worth noting that the “Dubai District Future Fund” is one of the development initiatives announced by the Supreme Committee for the Development of Financial Markets and Stock Exchanges in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support innovative ideas and promising projects, and develop new solutions, products and services from Dubai. . In its strategy, the Fund focuses on emerging technologies that are pivotal in structuring the economies of the future, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data analysis, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, augmented reality, fifth generation communication networks, cybersecurity, and blockchain technology.

The Dubai Future District Fund provides a variety of financing and investment facilities suitable for emerging technology companies in Dubai and the region in order to support their growth and expansion in new markets, invest in local and regional portfolios, attract investment capital funds from around the world, and increase the contribution of future economy companies. in the gross domestic product, providing job opportunities for specialized talents, in addition to supporting private sector investments and foreign investments in future economy companies in Dubai.