His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Dubai Municipality is not only responsible for basic services, but also for achieving the best quality of life, satisfaction and happiness for all residents of Dubai.

His Highness said, “We have seen the impact of the municipality’s institutional transformation on qualitative projects, and we expect the best in the coming period.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that Dubai is a global city and Mohammed bin Rashid’s goal is to be the most prestigious, beautiful and best city in the world.

His Highness said: “The institutional transformation initiatives in Dubai Municipality are progressing well, and the municipality’s contribution to the development of life in the emirate and building partnerships with the private sector will consolidate the city’s global position.”

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to the headquarters of Dubai Municipality, where they were briefed on The progress of work in the municipality after its restructuring, in addition to the most important developments in the initiatives, projects and stages of completion, and the most prominent plans and projects that the municipality intends to implement in the next stage.

Their Highnesses were received upon their arrival at the municipality headquarters, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life track, and His Excellency Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

Historical stations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, began the inspection tour by visiting the “The Beginning of the Journey” exhibition, where they saw a set of pictures that tell the history of Dubai Municipality over the past years, and shed light on the most prominent stations in its path. Their Highnesses stopped at pictures of the late, God willing, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, which were taken during the opening ceremony of the municipality headquarters in 1979, the visit of the late British Queen Elizabeth II, pictures of the opening of the commercial center, and the construction works of the Al Maktoum Bridge, in addition to Archive photos of historical and archaeological holdings. After that, their Highnesses went to the Future Hall, where they watched a visual presentation of the municipality’s achievements.

Institutional transformation

In a session with the executive leaders of the municipality and its work teams, their Highnesses listened to an explanation of the most important results of the institutional transformation, as the rate of activation of the new organizational structure of the municipality reached 80%, while 170 initiatives were completed within the 100-day plans of the executives.

Their Highnesses also listened to the most important goals of the next stage, which identified 200 institutional transformation initiatives for the years 2023-2024, and raising the percentage of partnerships with the private sector to 60%, in addition to achieving 90% of customer happiness.

Beautiful and sustainable Dubai

Dubai Municipality contributed to enhancing the beauty of the Emirate of Dubai, by planting more than 500,000 trees in the emirate between 2020 and 2022, at a rate of 500 trees per day, in addition to producing more than 136 million seedlings of plants and flowers in Dubai Municipality nurseries between 2020 and 2022. The municipality contributed to enhancing the emirate’s sustainability by completing the 100-year rainwater drainage project, which is the largest and longest sustainable rainwater tunnel. It also achieved 95.7% in the soil quality index, 95.34% in the air quality index, and 94.4% in the quality index. water.

Dubai is the best to live

Dubai Municipality also achieved a 200% increase in land allocated to citizens’ housing areas in 2023, and completed the implementation of 50 km of mountain bike track in the Mushrif National Park, and more than 70 residential parks, family squares and sports stadiums that it established in citizens’ housing areas between 2020 and 2022. As part of its efforts to enhance the position of the Emirate of Dubai as the best city to live in in the world. In addition, the municipality completed more than 6 million inspection visits and laboratory examinations between 2020 and 2022, with the aim of ensuring public health and safety and food safety.

Future initiatives and projects

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed were briefed on the most important new initiatives that the municipality intends to implement in the next phase, including: the unified investment platform on the municipality’s website, which aims to present all investment opportunities in Dubai Municipality to investors. The platform is distinguished by providing the opportunity to apply for a new idea or an existing investment opportunity, evaluate and approve the idea or opportunity, manage the contract through the platform, as well as support investors in making decisions by providing demographic and engineering information for the regions in the Emirate of Dubai. The new platform also supports young people through exclusive opportunities for them.

Their Highnesses listened to an explanation about the geospatial digital twin project, which is a digital replica of the Emirate of Dubai in the form of three-dimensional maps, containing all information about facilities, assets, population, business, mobility and the environment, as the project will contribute to planning the emirate’s future and supporting the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. By simulating the growth of the city, and linking all stakeholders, with the aim of coordinating their efforts, and foreseeing the future in order to improve the lives of residents and raise their quality of life. This project also supports the Dubai Metaverse strategy, by providing a real 3D map of the Emirate of Dubai, which is the map that Metaverse applications need to provide reliable services.

Their Highnesses followed a presentation on the Biogas project, which is being implemented by Dubai Municipality, and aims to enhance sustainability in the operation of infrastructure assets, and reduce energy consumption by 50% annually, supported by an advanced sewage system in the Emirate of Dubai. Its networks are more than 3 million meters, and it includes 10 main pumping stations, 110 substations, in addition to 56 rainwater pumping stations. The system also includes two wastewater treatment plants: the Warsan plant, with a capacity of 260,000 cubic meters per day, and the Jebel Ali plant, with a capacity of 675,000 cubic meters per day, which meets the city’s requirements with the latest technology.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed approved the “Dubai Beautification Agenda” initiative, which aims to adopt innovative projects and initiatives that contribute to beautifying the city and raising the quality of life for residents and visitors through beautification and landscaping of streets, intersections, pedestrian walkways, residential areas, public squares and historical areas. .

Command and control center

In conclusion, their Highnesses visited the “Control and Control Center”, which is the main platform for managing and following up all municipal operations in the Emirate of Dubai, where they witnessed an experience of a scenario of breaking a major irrigation line, and the response to the communication from the “First Responder Team”, whose tasks focus on rapid response to crises and emergencies. In order to address them, and to facilitate the immediate decision-making of the leadership team in the municipality, according to a sophisticated and high-level mechanism, and by following the best and latest technologies and methods of geospatial analysis.