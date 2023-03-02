Not only as the head of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and general supervisor of all its strategic and developmental projects and plans, but as an Emirati whose heart carries Zayed’s ambition, and the vision of leadership that moves with confident steps towards the future, followed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and with him the eyes Millions around the world, the UAE launched the CREW-6 mission, the longest Arab space mission to the International Space Station.

The presence of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in the launch hall of the longest mission in the history of the Arabs, to crown the efforts of a generation of Emirati youth loaded with the flag, their goal is for their country to consolidate its position in the club of adults in the world of discovery and space leadership, and for its flag to be fluttering in space as it is lofty on earth, rising above With pure Emirati hands, minds and experiences, driven by the confidence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in their ability to achieve the best for the Emirates And for the Arabs and all mankind.

Since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed assumed the presidency of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and supervised its projects, plans and initiatives in the year 2015, His Highness demanded the preparation of a long-term plan for 15 years that includes all space projects and programs that the center will implement to develop the space sector, directing the team to quickly transfer knowledge Localizing the space industry, and building Emirati cadres and generations who have the audacity to compete with major nations in this field.

Successful leadership by all standards of the space file in the UAE, which resulted in the launch of many satellites, the “Probe of Hope” to explore Mars, the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut and the first Arab to the International Space Station, and the UAE’s position in the eleventh rank in the world, and the first in the Arab world as a country She is participating in a long-term mission of up to six months, which will be spent by the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, on board the station.

Today, the UAE is restoring the glories of the Arabs in the field of science, with the successful launch of the “Zayed ambition 2” mission, and with it the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by the crew of the crew-6 mission to the International Space Station, sending a message of thanks from the “Dragon” spacecraft after its separation from the “Falcon 9” rocket. To the Emirati leadership, which gave him the opportunity to carry the emblem of Zayed and represent his country in this historic mission.