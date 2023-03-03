Not only as the head of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and general supervisor of all its strategic and developmental projects and plans, but as an Emirati whose heart carries Zayed’s ambition, and the vision of leadership that moves with confident steps towards the future, followed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and with him the eyes Millions around the world, the UAE launched the CREW-6 mission, the longest Arab space mission to the International Space Station. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the launching hall of the longest mission in the history of the Arabs, to crown the efforts of a generation of Emirati youth loaded with the flag, their goal is for their country to establish its position in the club of adults in the world of discovery and space leadership, and for its flag to be flying in space, as it is lofty on Earth, It rises with pure Emirati hands, minds and experiences, driven by the confidence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in their ability to achieve the best For the Emirates, the Arabs and all mankind.

Since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed assumed the presidency of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and supervised its projects, plans and initiatives in 2015, His Highness demanded the preparation of a long-term plan for 15 years, which includes all space projects and programs that the center will implement to develop the space sector, directing the team to quickly transfer Knowledge, localization of the space industry, and building Emirati cadres and generations who have the audacity to compete with major nations in this field. Successful leadership by all standards of the space file in the UAE, which resulted in the launch of many satellites, the “Probe of Hope” to explore Mars, the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut and the first Arab to the International Space Station, and the UAE’s position in the 11th rank in the world, and the first in the Arab world, as a country It participates in a long-term mission of up to six months, which will be spent by the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, on board the station. Today, the UAE is restoring the glories of the Arabs in the field of science, with the launch of the “Zayed ambition 2” mission successfully, and with it the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by the crew of the crew-6 mission to the International Space Station, directed by the “Dragon” spacecraft after its separation from the “Falcon 9” rocket. » A message of thanks to the UAE leadership, which gave him the opportunity to carry Zayed’s emblem, and to represent his country in this historic mission.