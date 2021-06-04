Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region. During the meeting, which took place in Dubai, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations and addressed a number of issues of concern to the country and the citizen, in order to achieve sustainable development, enhance the country’s position globally, and raise its status under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. .

Hamdan bin Mohammed and Hamdan bin Zayed during the meeting

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, director of the office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, Issa Hamad Boushehab, advisor to His Highness and President of the Emirates Red Crescent, and Khadim Abdullah Al Darei, Vice President of the Council Management is the founding partner of Al Dahra Agricultural Company.