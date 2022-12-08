His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the national railway network, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

His Highness said via a tweet on Twitter: “During my meeting with my brother, Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, I reviewed the progress of work in the national railway network .. Etihad Rail plays a major role in achieving the strategic vision of the UAE and its ambitious future goals in the field of Transportation and shipping, according to the highest international standards and specifications.

During the meeting, they reviewed the developments in the process of developing the national railway network in the country, and the progress that has been made so far in the implementation of this giant strategic project, which, upon its completion, will link the seven emirates of the country, and its positive impact in advancing economic and social development rates at the local and regional levels.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised Etihad Rail and its efforts to achieve the strategic vision of the UAE and its ambitious future goals in the field of transportation and freight, in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications, taking into account the highest levels of security and safety.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan explained that the establishment of the national railway network supports the development goals of the UAE and its aspirations for the future, and meets the requirements of economic development, by linking economic and industrial zones and ports, in light of the great importance of railway networks, and what they represent as one of arteries of sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and a number of officials in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and from the Etihad Rail Company.

Dubai Crown Prince:

“Etihad Rail Company plays a major role in achieving the country’s strategic vision and its ambitious future goals in the field of transportation and freight.”

Diab bin Mohammed:

“The establishment of the national railway network supports the country’s development goals and aspirations for the future, and meets the requirements of economic development.”