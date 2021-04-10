His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, with the support of our wise leadership in the UAE .. Emirati youth continue to achieve achievements and raise the level of ambitions .. Two new Emirati astronauts join today a program The UAE astronauts … the determination and willpower of our youth is an example to be emulated in the world

His Highness added in a subsequent tweet, “Noura Al-Matroushi, the first Arab astronaut and astronaut Mohammed Al-Mulla … will represent our country and our youth in the NASA astronaut program … all thanks to the Emirates Astronaut Program team for their hard work and determination to overcome challenges and turn them into opportunities … and all the best to Mohammed. And Nora on their bus journey. “

