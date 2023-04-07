His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said yesterday, in a tweet on Twitter: “With the ambition of Zayed, who carried us from the desert to space.. the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, our ambassador in space, is preparing for the first An Arab mission to walk in space on April 28, making the UAE the 10th country to undertake a mission of this kind outside the International Space Station. Good luck, Sultan.

And the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced yesterday that the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing for a historic mission to walk in space outside the International Space Station on April 28, to be the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, as part of the missions of Mission 69 on board the station, in A new achievement that will make the UAE the 10th in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Space Station.

The center stated that the astronauts who are chosen to carry out the spacewalk mission are subject to a rigorous selection process based on their skills, experience, and ability to adapt to the difficult space environment, in addition to the need to demonstrate exceptional competence in various fields, such as engineering, robotics, and life support systems. physical fitness, and mental flexibility.

Spacewalks, also known as extravehicular activity (EVA), are essential to maintaining and developing the capabilities of the International Space Station and allow astronauts to perform various tasks. Such as maintaining and repairing the basic systems of the International Space Station, installing new technological devices, and assembling and rebuilding the station’s units. .

Due to the high risks associated with spacewalk missions, only qualified astronauts are selected to perform this task; This process is not only physically challenging; Because of the pressure suits worn by astronauts, they also require great mental capabilities, as astronauts must combine focus on the tasks at hand, maintaining their safety, as well as interacting with the crew on board the station, and the mission control center team on the ground.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that Sultan Al Neyadi underwent intensive training for more than 55 hours in the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas; in preparation for spacewalk missions; During his time at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, Al Neyadi underwent nine training rounds, each lasting about six hours, simulating underwater spacewalks using the full model of the International Space Station.

Commenting on this step and its importance; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said that the historic mission that Sultan Al Neyadi will undertake to walk in space is new evidence of the extent of the UAE’s commitment to supporting space exploration efforts and strengthening international cooperation in this field.

He added, “As the first Arab astronaut to undertake such a mission, Al Neyadi carries today the aspirations of the entire region, and his mission has become a vivid example of the opportunities presented by teamwork. This step is the embodiment of our vision aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position globally in the fields of space, science and technology, and inspiring future generations to achieve more achievements in the field of knowledge and innovation.

For his part, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said, “Sultan Al Neyadi’s choice to be the first Arab astronaut to embark on the mission of walking in space is a new fruit of serious and tireless work aimed at giving the UAE a leading position at the global level in the field of space exploration.” space, and contribute to more achievements that serve the scientific community; This prominent event, which will be witnessed by the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, is not only an achievement for the United Arab Emirates and the region, but also a dedication to the importance of international cooperation and the value of scientific progress achieved through the International Space Station.

The spacewalk, which is the fifth this year outside the International Space Station, is of great importance, as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, will perform a number of basic tasks.

It is expected that the period of their presence outside the vehicle will last approximately 6.5 hours, which provides the astronauts with a unique opportunity to learn more about the space environment while working on the maintenance and modernization of the International Space Station. While the spacewalk is only an opportunity to showcase the individual skills of each astronaut, the mission is also a tangible example of the importance of international cooperation in advancing human space exploration.

The primary objective of this mission is to replace the radio frequency RFG unit, which is part of the ISS’s S-Band communications system, in preparation for its return to Earth.

Al Neyadi and the team will also complete a series of preparatory tasks for the installation of solar panels, as these panels will be installed during a subsequent mission next June. These preparations will make it easier for the astronauts to work during the next mission. Solar panels play a pivotal role in powering the International Space Station, providing clean, renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board.

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi spent more than a month aboard the International Space Station, after launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida with the Crew-6 crew on the second of last March, and the spacecraft docked with the International Space Station after a 25-hour flight.

Since the official start of their mission, the crew of Expedition 69 has been working on a busy schedule of scientific research on humans, to be carried out aboard the International Space Station, including ultrasound examinations, vision examinations, and hearing tests; Al Neyadi also participated in various activities alongside his crewmates with the aim of gaining new scientific insights, as the agenda includes research on heart diseases resulting from the creation of atmospheres between space and Earth.

Among those experiments, astronaut Stephen Bowen strapped electrodes to himself and marked veins in order to check for aging of blood vessels; In another session, Bowen, Frank Rubio, and Dimitri Petlin performed vision checks on their crewmates, including Al Neyadi, using medical imaging equipment located in the office of an optometrist on the ground.

Space physics is also part of the crew’s agenda, as scientists and engineers seek to understand how materials produced on Earth interact with microgravity conditions. During the last period, Sultan Al Neyadi worked to unload the cargo that was sent by the Dragon spacecraft on March 16, which included more than 2,800 kilograms of tools used in experiments, supplies for the crew, and equipment for the International Space Station.

The crew of Expedition 69 on board the International Space Station will conduct a number of scientific experiments, related to studying how materials burn in a low-gravity environment in order to maintain the safety of the spacecraft, testing a tool to monitor the immune system in orbit, and completing work on 3D printing of heart muscle tissue.

• “With the ambition of Zayed, who carried us from the desert to space.. The son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, our ambassador in space, is preparing to embark on the first Arab mission to walk in space on April 28.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri:

• “The mission is new evidence of the UAE’s commitment to supporting space exploration efforts.”

• Al Neyadi will be accompanied by NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen on a mission that extends to 6 and a half hours outside the station to carry out maintenance operations for the station.