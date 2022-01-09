His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has approved the strategies “Rehabilitation of Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood” and “Art in Public Spaces”.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account. We have adopted the strategies “Rehabilitation of Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood” and “Art in Public Spaces”… The “Dubai Culture” team, led by Latifa bint Mohammed, is capable of perpetuating the spirit of cultural innovation in Dubai



