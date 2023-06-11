Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the new vision for the design and implementation of model neighborhoods.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said via “Twitter”: As part of the work of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in its first year, we adopted the new vision for the design and implementation of model neighborhoods, and we allocated 11,500 plots of land for housing citizens in Dubai, and we approved housing loans worth 7 billion dirhams for about 7 thousand beneficiaries. And the annual financial allocations for people with limited incomes were raised to 438 million dirhams, and for people of determination to 70 million dirhams, and we launched a program to facilitate health services for 19,000 senior citizens… in addition to many other initiatives that touch all aspects of life for the people of Dubai in cooperation and coordination with all stakeholders.

His Highness added: The main agenda of the Dubai government is to provide the best quality of life for its citizens… With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, work continues to achieve a prosperous present and a promising future for the people of Dubai and its future generations.