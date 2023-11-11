His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the new corporate identity of “Healthy Dubai” as an integrated academic health system.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “In implementation of Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the future of the health sector in the emirate, today we adopted the new corporate identity of “Dubai Health” as an integrated academic health system that includes under its umbrella 6 hospitals, 26 centers for outpatient treatment services, and 20 centers. For Medical Fitness, in addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Foundation…”

His Highness continued, saying: “With the slogan ‘Patient First’, we look forward to transforming Dubai into a global model by providing the best medical care services to every citizen, resident and guest.”