In implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for the future of the health sector in the emirate, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, adopted the new corporate identity. Dubai Health is the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, including basic axes that express work as one team, to enhance Dubai’s position in improving health care levels, to be among the best cities in the fields of health care, medical education and scientific research.

His Highness directed Dubai to be transformed into a leading global model for improving human health, by providing the most efficient medical services, applying the best standards, and following the best international practices in the field of health care, while paying attention to strengthening the academic aspect, which represents a fundamental goal of consolidating the knowledge legacy in the health system, and enabling it to achieve success. The desired goals for this vital sector during the next stage, given that the health of society represents the utmost importance as a basis for its ability to develop and prosper.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on “X”: “In implementation of Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the future of the health sector in the emirate, today (Saturday) we adopted the new corporate identity of Dubai Health as an integrated academic health system that includes under its umbrella six hospitals. And 26 centers for outpatient therapeutic services, and 20 medical fitness centers, in addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the Al Jalila Foundation. With the slogan (Patient First), we look forward to transforming Dubai into a global model by providing the best medical care services to every citizen, resident and guest.”

The announcement of the new corporate identity of “Dubai Health” came during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Dubai Press Club, with the participation of the Executive Director of Dubai Health and the Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Sharif, and the presence of an elite group of academics and health care service providers, And representatives of local, Arab and international media.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, said: “The adoption of the new identity marks the beginning of a new phase of improving the quality of health care, based on the legacy and history of the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai.”

His Highness added: “The healthcare sector is the foundation on which our society is based, and the engine that drives us towards achieving our vision of providing a world-class healthcare system. In this context, we affirm our commitment to strengthening the health system in Dubai, whose development and excellence we are proud to witness, by focusing on providing an advanced model of health care, which has the ability to enhance community health, shape the future of health for the emirate, and supports the sustainability and flexibility of the health sector to achieve the goals of the agenda. Dubai Economy (D33).

The first academic health system in Dubai is integrated by integrating four axes that form its identity, to provide the best outcomes for patients, through evidence-based care. Health Dubai includes six hospitals, 26 centers for outpatient treatment services, and 20 medical fitness centers, in addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the Al Jalila Foundation.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Health, said: “The launch of Dubai Health highlights our commitment to enhancing community health in Dubai, as academic health systems around the world have proven their ability to provide high levels of care.” Health, by achieving integration between knowledge, human resources and infrastructure. Global rankings show that the 10 best hospitals in the world operate within what is known as the academic health system, each of which includes prestigious medical colleges and universities. By analogy, Dubai Health is compatible with the best international standards and practices, which establishes integration in the academic health system in the emirate, towards enhancing patient care and community service.”

The health system of Dubai Health is based on the integration between four basic axes, which combine care, learning, discovery and giving, and aims to improve human health, and reflects, through its visual identity, the integration between the four axes, so that the brackets in the new logo represent the values ​​of welcoming everyone, within the first system. An academic healthcare facility in Dubai, while the middle arc represents unlimited care. The two surrounding arcs symbolize learning and discovery, while the base represents the axis of giving as the foundation on which the health system in the emirate is based.

The core value of Dubai Health is to raise the level of health care under the slogan “Patients First,” where 11,000 employees from Dubai Health cooperate to work as one team to serve patients and their families at all times. On this occasion, the Executive Director of Dubai Health, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, said during the press conference: “We are keen to achieve the required integration through the new institutional identity, in care, learning and discovery, so that Dubai Health becomes a global reference in patient care and health outcomes, and this is a new stage that we are embarking on.” From it to the ultimate goal and principle established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by saying: “The year 2020 taught us a lot… We learned that strength is in unity, that happiness is with the family, and that excellence “In giving, and health before politics and economics, and that trust in youth can take us to the galaxy,” leading to achieving achievements that consolidate Dubai’s global position in the field of health care.

Sherif added: “The integration of care, learning, discovery and giving is the basis of innovation that primarily benefits the patient. We believe that rooting this concept in transforming into one integrated system will lead us to advance and advance health care to new levels of excellence that are centered around the patient first and foremost.”

He continued: “Our vision through the new institutional identity will contribute to supporting Dubai’s endeavors, which aim to achieve a sustainable knowledge-based economy that supports the growth of the health sector and enhances its performance, supported by education, research and community contribution, especially since continuing education is an essential element in medical and health sciences. Through our academic health system, we establish a commitment to developing our knowledge of the latest medical discoveries, technological advances, and best practices, which is the scientific approach that contributes to enhancing our efforts to develop health care for patients.”

Regarding the aspects of complementarity between the new identity of Dubai Health and the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Amer Sharif explained during the conference that the Dubai Health Authority is responsible for organizing and developing the necessary policies and legislation to ensure the advancement of the health system, by proposing a health strategy aimed at enabling Dubai to meet its future needs.

While Dubai Health’s first and last goal is to improve human health, and focus on improving the patient’s experience and journey in the health care sector, it undertakes the tasks of working to establish global standards based on scientific evidence for patient care, improving health outcomes through scientific research, and creating a radical transformation in education. By developing the patients’ journey, in addition to preparing qualified cadres to meet the requirements of the future, and also the health endowment because of its impact in supporting health and preserving the lives of individuals. Sharif pointed out that the new corporate identity of Dubai Health and its vision for the future integrates with the efforts of the Dubai Health Authority, which aims to consolidate the emirate’s position as a global model to be followed in providing the best forms of health care and treatment to patients.

Dubai Health offers a set of benefits based on attracting strategic investments in health sciences, developing governance and enhancing efficiency, improving health care outcomes, building local health capabilities, attracting and retaining distinguished talents, and enhancing research and innovation.

• “Dubai Health” brings together under its umbrella 6 hospitals and 26 treatment services centres. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and 20 medical fitness centres.

• 11,000 employees at Dubai Health from various specializations to achieve a unified vision aimed at improving human health.

Wajih Al-Sebaei – Dubai / The Executive Director of Dubai Health and Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Sharif, said in press statements, on the sidelines of the press conference to announce the launch of the new institutional identity for “Dubai Health”, that “the leadership decided to transform the health system in the emirate into an academic health system.” Integrated, it is a step that supports attracting and developing health competencies, and providing better services to the patient, based on scientific evidence and international specifications.”

He explained, “In the past, health systems were isolated from academic institutions, and were linked only by some agreements that governed the relationship between them. However, upon follow-up, it becomes clear that the top 10 universities in the world have academic institutions affiliated with them.”

He continued: “Now the students of academic institutions are the foundation of the new phase, as students can practically – from the first day – obtain practical professional experience in the institution’s hospitals and health facilities from the beginning, and faculty members in their various specializations will become consultant doctors in the institution’s hospitals. In addition to being academics.”

He added: “The new institution will support scientific research in various medical colleges,” noting that many students – who are still in their sixth year and have published scientific research – will have an added value added to the new integrated health system, making it easier for them to conduct scientific research.

He pointed out that previously, the doctor’s journey until graduation required a long time for professional specialization, as he learns in six years, and needs an additional four years to specialize, but the new system ensures that he obtains this journey from the beginning of his enrollment in one of the medical colleges affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine. and health sciences.

He stated that “the institution, in its new form, will work to strengthen the partnership with the private sector, as it is a major partner in providing and developing health services in the emirate, and it also intends to establish new health institutions commensurate with the numerical increase in the emirate’s population.”

Regarding the possibility of the Foundation moving to outsource some of its services to private companies that provide them, Sharif stressed that this depends on the type of service, ensuring the provision of the best service to the patient, who is the primary goal and focus behind the Foundation’s plan. He pointed out that the current health system in the emirate was established 53 years ago, while the new institution intends to improve it over the next fifty years, to become the best and strongest in the world.

Law No. 13 of 2021 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, stipulates the establishment of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, which will operate as of today (Saturday), November 11, 2023, Under the name of its new corporate identity, “Dubai Health”.