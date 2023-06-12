Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, we are working on Achieving the best quality of life for citizens to ensure the sustainability of their stability and the prosperity of their future.

This came during His Highness chairing a meeting with members of the Supreme Committee, which was formed about a year ago, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai, who is a member of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, was briefed on the latest developments in its work within its tracks, in a way that ensures the consolidation of social, family and demographic stability, and raises the quality of life of citizens and enhances their well-being, and provides opportunities youth development.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that enhancing the well-being of citizens, launching ambitious projects to serve them, and implementing them according to the highest standards, translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in harnessing All capabilities are for the benefit of the citizen and to enhance his family stability and reassurance about his present and future, which will reflect positively on the comprehensive development strategy in Dubai as an ideal place to work and live.

His Highness said: “The initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs touched all aspects of the citizens’ lives, according to tight plans of cooperation and coordination between all the authorities and institutions in Dubai.” We have approved housing loans for about 7 thousand beneficiaries, at a value of 7 billion dirhams.. We are continuing to work to provide a quality of life and a social and economic system that guarantees a decent life for our citizens.

His Highness referred to the success of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in implementing projects, benefits, services and initiatives that serve citizens and enhance the quality of their lives. His Highness said: “We launched the new vision to design and implement model neighborhoods..and we provided support for people with limited income, people of determination and senior citizens..and we put urgent plans for settlement .. And we added new investment opportunities for citizens .. Our work is continuing for a happy life and a promising future for the people of Dubai .. And the next is better, God willing ». The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, His Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Hameed Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Saeed Mohammed Al-Attar, Director-General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Hamad Obaid Al-Mansoori, Director-General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director-General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, and Ali Al-Mutawa Al-Amin General Foundation for Awqaf and Management of Minor Funds in Dubai.

Future projects

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on a number of the most prominent future projects aimed at raising the quality of life of citizens in Dubai, providing job opportunities for young people and establishing social, family and demographic stability.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, directed the members of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to continue working and investing all resources and capabilities to support citizens, according to an integrated methodology that promotes comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, listened to the most important achievements of the committee a year after its launch with a vision that keeps pace with the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs aims to provide all means of support to citizens of all categories and age groups through a specific action strategy based on a set of axes that concern everything related to citizens, and to ensure the achievement of the goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The committee also follows up the services file with the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of advanced and integrated services to citizens, in addition to launching and approving a comprehensive set of initiatives, in cooperation with the private, public and semi-governmental sectors, and following up on their implementation. It is based on a set of axes that are concerned with everything related to citizens.