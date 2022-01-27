Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the meeting of the Council, which was held at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, praising His Highness for the achievements made during 2021, which contributed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for the world’s attention. , for being an exceptional year during which the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, was embodied in overcoming challenges, creating opportunities, achieving ambitions and completing projects that confirm its leading position as a global city. His Highness stressed – during the meeting held at DP World’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai – that the achievements that have been made represent a motive to continue giving and unite efforts to achieve promising goals, considering that the 2022 agenda is a new stage from which the government will launch towards new achievements. His Highness said: 2022 will be the year of transformations, with a renewed vision based on leadership, and this year will be full of achievements in various fields and fields, given the government agenda that will be implemented, targeting various vital sectors, anticipating future prospects, and in line with the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that Dubai will always be the number one global destination for investors, entrepreneurs and visitors. In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and to complete the set of projects approved by His Highness, which fall within the fields of sustainability, preservation of the environment, development of quality of life and building a sustainable future, His Highness the President of the Executive Council approved Dubai has one of the most important integrated strategies in this field, as His Highness said: “Today we approved the integrated strategy for waste management 2021-2041 with a budget of 74.5 billion dirhams to encourage innovation in managing, recycling and converting waste into energy… of which 70.5 billion dirhams is a direct contribution from the private sector to build A sustainable future.. The private sector is our strategic partner to make Dubai a healthy and sustainable city in accordance with the best international standards, with the cooperation of all segments of society. The strategy seeks to implement long-term projects during the next twenty years by providing practical solutions to the environmental challenges facing the world in line with the environmental objectives set in the government’s agenda and strengthening efforts and plans aimed at enriching all vital fields and sectors. The strategy also aims to implement best practices in the field of integrated waste management, and the strategy encourages all concerned parties from the public and private sectors to promote a culture of sorting waste produced from its sources, in addition to raising the rates and quality of recycled materials, thus providing a safe work environment to encourage promising investment and create competitive opportunities. New comprehensive in the field of waste management and treatment in Dubai. His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai praised the efforts made, which contributed to achieving remarkable economic growth in the Emirate of Dubai during the first nine months of 2021 in various major sectors, where the GDP growth rate reached 6.3%, parallel to the performance of major global economies, and driven by a qualitative leap for the second quarter. Which recorded a growth of 17.8% compared to the same period in 2020, which confirms Dubai’s success in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and its rapid recovery from its repercussions, and that the commercial openness in the emirate plays a pivotal role in enhancing economic performance, through the emirate’s ability to benefit from developments International Economy.

Agenda 2022

During the meeting, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai approved the agenda for the year 2022, which includes comprehensive development projects and initiatives that confirm Dubai’s continued efforts for development and global growth. The agenda focuses on diversifying sources of new investments, increasing investments based on modern technology, and focusing on the knowledge economy, while the social development sector focuses To enable the various segments of society to advance the entire society and achieve happiness for all its children. The agenda focuses on urban planning and infrastructure, which reflects the extent of development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai in the service sector, and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a tourist and investment destination, guaranteed by the security, safety and justice sectors that the wise leadership has always given priority, because of the foundations and principles that characterize Dubai, in addition to To the environmental policies, which have taken an important place in the governmental agenda, with the aim of developing them to meet the environmental challenges, to contribute to providing practical solutions to the environmental challenges that the world shares in facing.