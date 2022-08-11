His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, met biker Abdul Ghafour Abdul Hakim, who appeared in a video removing bricks from the street while waiting for the traffic light. His Highness asked the public to guide the charitable driver.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said through his official account on Twitter: It is an honor to meet you Abdul Ghafour, a true example to follow.