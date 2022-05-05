His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said that on the sixth of May every year we stop before a major event that marked a watershed and an important turning point in the history of the Emirates, and a major pillar on which the edifice of the State of the Union was built, as this day marks the anniversary The historic decision to unify our armed forces, heralded the beginning of a new phase with which the children of the Emirates began to build, reconstruct and lay the foundations of a young state that, in 50 years of its establishment, was able to create a unique development model with achievements that deservedly deserved the appreciation and respect of the world in various fields.

His Highness stressed that “thanks to the acumen of a leader who loves his people, and the keenness of a father who wanted the sons and daughters of his country to be in the highest ranks of excellence and to lead the ranks of nations and peoples, the makers of the future, the wise decision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and with the support of his brothers the founding leaders. By unifying the UAE armed forces, to be the shield that protects the capabilities of the nation, safeguards its sovereignty and prestige, and the sword that deters anyone who seeks to harm its gains or threaten its safety.

He added: “Today, as we celebrate the 46th anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, we pay a tribute of honor and due appreciation to its valiant heroes and within the various sites and fields, for what they offered and presented in terms of giving and sacrifices, in order to protect the homeland and preserve its position and preserve its high flag in the sky of pride and dignity.”

His Highness noted what the heroes of the armed forces wrote of national epics and redemption so that the name of the Emirates will always remain lofty and impregnable, and to set an example and role model in belonging to this good land and loyalty to its leadership, and the initiative to respond to the call of duty at all times and when, we pledge to God Almighty to give the precious and precious for the sake of the elevation of the name of the Emirates Among the nations that are the makers of history, and to affirm their positive and influential contribution to spreading the elements of security, peace and stability in separate regions of the world.

He stressed that “the armed forces were and will remain the protective fence for this blessed march with which the UAE is advancing rapidly towards a future in which it seeks to occupy new leading positions under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the support of their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates … a future that carries causes of good for the people of the Emirates and the peoples of the region and the world.

He said: “Just as our valiant armed forces during the past 50 years have been supportive of supporting the right and supporting the brothers and the weak in various parts of the world, they will remain during the next 50 years a symbol of heroism, courage and sacrifice without limits, and offering a helping hand to everyone who needs it as an extension of the great humanitarian role that it has contributed to many The afflicted areas around the world, based on its firm belief in belonging to the homeland, which remains vigilant for its security, safety and prosperity.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

