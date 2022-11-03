His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stressed that Flag Day is a precious national occasion that embodies the meanings of loyalty and belonging, while the occasion takes on an important national dimension this year as it is a new opportunity to confirm loyalty and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, which maintained the approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, in consolidating the pillars of the comprehensive renaissance of the UAE.

His Highness extended his highest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and their brothers Their Highnesses Sheikhs members of the Council. Supreme Rulers of the Emirates On this precious occasion in which the UAE leadership and people celebrate the symbol of the State of the Union and the banner that culminated in the process of construction and development initiated by the founding fathers with great ambitions for the future.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said that the UAE is proceeding today in a path of development crowned by a unified banner that has gathered the reasons for protection to be always the catalyst before the eyes, mobilizing energies and urging them to work and move forward in the paths of development and modernization in their diversity, confirming the pledge made by the UAE that Always be the model and role model in achieving achievements that serve the human being and help to give him the elements of happiness, and create for him a bright future full of hope and optimism, and the “Science Day” falls on the third of November of each year, the date approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to be an occasion in which the people of the Emirates and residents in various parts of the country gather around the flag of the state in celebration of all that expresses lofty national values, as well as what this occasion reflects of the values ​​of national cohesion, where the flag of the Emirates is raised at a time Simultaneous from this day and all over the Emirates.