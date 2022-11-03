His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stressed that Flag Day is a precious national occasion in which the meanings of loyalty and belonging are embodied, while the occasion takes on an important national dimension this year, as it is a new opportunity to confirm loyalty and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan The President of the State, may God protect him, who preserved the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, in consolidating the pillars of the comprehensive renaissance of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness extended his highest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates on this precious occasion that celebrates The UAE has leadership and people with the symbol of the State of the Union and the banner that culminated in the process of construction and development initiated by the founding fathers with great ambitions for the future.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai stressed that the people of the Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and under a unified banner and determination, are moving forward with confidence and steadfastness towards a future in which we will consolidate the leadership of the Emirates. The flag of the Emirates) is based on the strength of the union of the state and the solidity of its structure, and the cohesion of a people loyal to its leadership and generously giving to its homeland and competing in its elevation and achieving the reasons that prevented it. , as well as an important opportunity through which the people of the Emirates confirm their support for a leadership that has spared no effort in mobilizing all the elements of progress and prosperity for them and for future generations, so that the UAE can continue its path towards assuming the highest ranks of excellence in various fields of development and development.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the UAE flag today adorns the achievements in which our country has topped the indicators of global competitiveness in various fields. Indeed, the UAE has reached its flag into space, among the many successes in which our young country has been able to establish itself in a prominent position. Among the largest and most advanced countries in the world, with young hands and creative minds, in order to achieve broad ambitions that are rooted in the founder of the State of the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who made the elevation of the people of the Emirates a goal for which he combined all the elements to achieve, foremost of which is investment in Building a person capable of reaching the highest levels of success and distinction in his country.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said that the UAE is proceeding today in a path of development crowned by a unified banner that has gathered the reasons for protection, to be always the catalyst before the eyes, mobilizing energies and urging them to work and move forward in the paths of development and modernization in the diversity of its forms, confirming the pledge that the UAE made to itself. To always be the model and role model in achieving achievements that serve the human being and help give him the elements of happiness, and create for him a bright future full of hope and optimism.

