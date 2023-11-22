His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that Dubai is continuing to implement strategic projects in translation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” By developing infrastructure according to the highest standards of sustainability, which consolidates Dubai’s leading position as the capital of the green economy, and a major global, sustainable destination for tourism, work, and living.

His Highness, upon being informed today of the stages of completion of the hydroelectric station using stored water energy technology in the Hatta region, the first innovative station of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region, said: “The qualitative achievements that Dubai has achieved in the clean energy sector, and its ability to transform innovative ideas into giant national projects. “It embodies Dubai’s concept of leadership and comprehensive and sustainable development.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The stages that DEWA has taken in implementing its sustainable projects demonstrate the extent of the efficiency demonstrated by our national cadres, and the great experience that our institutions have gained in integrated, flexible work, capable of facing any challenge during the implementation stages.” This is proven by the completion rates of the hydroelectric station using stored water energy technology, about 80% of which will be ready for operation at the beginning of the year 2025, which will accelerate the achievement of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to provide 100% of production capacity. Energy from clean energy sources by the year 2050, and enhances the positive role of our country in confronting the repercussions of climate change, and its influential global presence, which was crowned by hosting the COP28 conference a few days later in Expo City Dubai.”

Economic and social development

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was briefed by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, on the stages of completion of the hydroelectric station using stored water energy technology, whose production capacity will reach 250 megawatts. With a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours, and a lifespan of up to 80 years.

The hydroelectric station, using stored water energy technology, is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region that adopts innovative future technologies, with investments amounting to one billion and 421 million dirhams, about 80% of which has been completed and is expected to be ready at the beginning of 2025.

The station is part of a series of sustainable projects implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which adopt the latest innovative and sustainable technology, technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, circular economy and digital transformation, which play a fundamental role in the authority’s continued provision of world-leading services and being proactive in finding sustainable solutions to current and future challenges, especially those related to… With climate challenges, which enhances Dubai’s position among the most innovative and future-ready cities in the world.

Dubai is moving rapidly to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to provide 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by the year 2050.

Dubai is a pioneer in launching green programmes, projects and initiatives, which aim to enhance sustainability and the green economy and preserve natural resources for future generations. Therefore, it seeks to spread clean energy solutions, reduce emissions and enhance progress in climate action, in order to achieve sustainable economic and social development.

Advance development paths

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, explained that the hydroelectric station project using stored water energy technology at Hatta Dam comes within the Authority’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to provide 100% of production capacity. energy from clean energy sources by 2050.

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “We work at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince. Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to advance sustainable development paths and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model in sustainability, green economy, reducing carbon emissions, and finding sustainable solutions to reduce the negative effects of climate change.”

His Excellency continued: “The Authority’s projects in the field of sustainability support the UAE’s preparations to host the (COP28) conference. The hydroelectric station in Hatta comes within the Authority’s efforts to diversify energy sources and invest in the field of energy storage, as (COP28) is an opportunity to direct the world’s attention to friendly tourist destinations.” “For the environment in the UAE, and highlighting the country’s success story in transitioning to a global tourist destination that combines ancient roots with modern infrastructure and modern services that compete with the most important countries in the world.”

His Excellency Al Tayer concluded: “Our sustainable projects meet Dubai’s developmental, social, economic and environmental requirements and provide innovative job opportunities for citizens, as these projects focus on innovation, digital transformation and the circular economy as main enablers for achieving sustainability.”

Advanced turbines

The hydroelectric station relies on stored water energy technology to produce electricity by taking advantage of the water stored in the Hatta Dam, and another upper dam being constructed in the mountainous region, where advanced turbines rely on clean energy produced in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex work in a reverse way to pump Water from the Hatta Dam to the upper dam in order to store energy, and when needed, these turbines are operated to produce electricity and supply it to the Authority’s network by taking advantage of the kinetic force of the water rushing from the upper dam to the Hatta Dam through an underground water tunnel up to 1.2 kilometers long, and the efficiency will reach Cycles the electricity production and storage process to 78.9% with an immediate response to power demand within 90 seconds.

The generators are currently being assembled and the service and operational buildings for the station are being constructed. The water intakes and the bridge leading to the upper dam have been completed, and the main wall of the upper dam has been completed with a height of 72 meters of compressed concrete. Preparatory work has begun to fill the upper dam by the end of this year. Connecting the upper dam is currently underway. The 1,200-meter-long water tunnel with power generators.