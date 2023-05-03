His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, participated on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a picture published by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi of Dubai from space.

His Highness commented in the tweet, saying: “A picture that reflects our achievements on earth and in space … the unique and unique Dubai, photographed by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.”