His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, blessed our wise leadership, our people and all the people of the Arab world for this achievement of the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, who is successfully engaged in the first Arab mission to walk in space.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “A new historical station that we are reaching in our space exploration project… Today, with the ambition of Zayed, the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, is successfully engaged in the first Arab mission to walk in space, crowning efforts and training that lasted for years… We congratulate our wise leadership and our people.” And all the people of the Arab world, this achievement… Safety and success for Sultan, and pride for us and the Arabs..”